TerraVest Announces 2016 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results

February 08, 2017 14:50 ET
VEGREVILLE, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 8, 2017) - TerraVest Capital Inc. (TSX:TVK) held its annual meeting of shareholders on February 8, 2017. A total of 13,261,475 common shares (representing approximately 72.40% of the outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.
The complete voting results from the meeting are as follows:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the 5 nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular was elected as a Director of TerraVest.
2. Appointment of Auditors named in the Management Proxy Circular
Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP were appointed as auditors of TerraVest until the close of the next annual general shareholders' meeting and the Directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.
TerraVest Capital Inc.Mitchell GilbertChief Investment Officer(416) 364-0064mitchell.gilbert@terravest.com
