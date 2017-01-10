TerrAvion and Servi-Tech, Inc. Partner to Bring Aerial Imagery Solutions to Growers Across the Country

Largest Provider of Aerial Imaging in the U.S. Teams Up with Largest Crop Consulting and Agronomic Services Company in the Nation

SAN LEANDRO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - TerrAvion, which helps farms take a high-tech approach to improving yield and revenue, announced today that it has partnered with Servi-Tech to offer more growers across the country aerial imagery with NVDI, thermal and natural color images.

Every week, TerrAvion, the largest volume provider of aerial imagery to agriculture, takes hundreds of low-altitude flights to capture bird's-eye views of farms, and then uploads the images to the cloud within hours so growers can plan scouting, management activities and interventions with unprecedented accuracy. TerrAvion customers receive not only data, but also aerial photographs, NVDI images, thermal images, custom color maps and histograms at resolutions tight enough to see individual plants. TerrAvion imagery is much more detailed, reliable, and up-to-date than satellite imagery, and far more cost effective than drone-based services.

Servi-Tech, Inc. is the largest independent crop consulting and agronomic services company in the nation. The company provides agronomic services to over 1,900 producers across seven states, and its crop consulting division has over 1.1 million acres under contract. Servi-Tech's laboratories analyze soil, water, feed and fertilizers and consult with growers on issues around soil fertility, disease and insect control, irrigation and data management. Servi-Tech Expanded Premium Services (STEPS) is a wholly-owned subsidiary that develops and offers a variety of technology solutions to agronomists and retail entities across the country.

Now through this partnership, Servi-Tech customers can use aerial imagery captured by TerrAvion's manned aircraft to get a bird's-eye view as well as detailed images across many acres of crops. The companies are also exploring pathways to offer imagery solutions to a broader client base.

"TerrAvion is providing us with a new way to give our growers NVDI, thermal and color images, and display them in our data portal," said Jeff Kugler, CEO of STEPS. LLC. "TerrAvion's flights cover larger areas in a much more reliable and cost-effective way than drones or satellites ever could," offered Greg Ruehle, President & CEO for Servi-Tech, Inc. "We are excited to team up with TerrAvion to give our customers the information they need through aerial imagery to make more informed decisions around irrigation, soil quality and the health of their plants so they can improve their yield each season."

"Servi-Tech is a leader in crop consulting and understands how vital imagery and timely data is to growers to improving crop yield," said Robert Morris, CEO of TerrAvion. "We are excited to work with their team and help their customers leverage all types of aerial images to help identify problems before they become serious issues that can impact their bottom line."

About TerrAvion

TerrAvion helps farms take a high-tech approach to improving yield and revenue, with the first cloud-based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Y Combinator, Merus Capital and FundersClub. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

About Servi-Tech, Inc.

Servi-Tech, Inc., the country's largest independent agronomic firm, was organized in 1975 by three farmer-owned cooperatives to provide technical service for agricultural producers in southwest Kansas. Today, Servi-Tech is owned by 60 farmer-owned cooperatives throughout the Midwest, and provides consulting to growers across seven states and over 1 million acres. Servi-Tech Laboratories has agricultural customers in all 50 states and over six countries.