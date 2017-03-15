Tervita Corporation Announces New Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Tervita Corporation ("Tervita" or the "Company"), a leading environmental solutions provider, announced today the following change to the Company's executive structure.

"We are pleased to introduce Rob Dawson as Tervita's Chief Financial Officer," said Grant Billing, Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO for Tervita. "Rob brings significant financial experience to the role and will enjoy the support of our outgoing CFO Stephen Kersley through a transition period. I want to recognize Stephen's major contributions during his tenure particularly through the recent recapitalization transaction," Billing added.

Dawson has a Commerce degree, as well as designations as a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst. He recently filled the role of Chief Financial Officer for Canadian Oil Sands Ltd., a Canadian company that generated income from its oil sands investment in the Syncrude Join Venture. He brings a strong background in accounting and reporting augmented by 10 years in capital markets. He also has close to a decade of experience with Syncrude Canada Ltd. one of the world's largest producers of synthetic crude oil from oil sands and the largest single source producer in Canada, moving progressively into senior roles, with his final posting as Vice President, Finance.

Dawson has over 20 years of experience leading teams across a broad range of industries. He has in-depth understanding of risk management and financial planning and modelling and will be an integral member of Tervita's executive team contributing to the Company's long-term success.

About Tervita

Tervita has close to 40 years of operational experience in Canada as a leading environmental solutions provider. Our integrated earth, water, waste and resource solutions deliver safe and efficient results through all phases of a project by minimizing impact, maximizing returns.™ Our dedicated employees are trusted sustainability partners to oil and gas, construction, mining, government and communities. Safety is our highest priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture. For more information visit Tervita.com.