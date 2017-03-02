Tervita Corporation Appoints Grant Billing as Interim CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 2, 2017) - Tervita Corporation ("Tervita" or "the Company") announced today that Grant Billing (Chairman of the Board of Directors) will take on the additional role of interim CEO until a replacement for the position is found.

Grant has a long, successful career in the oil & gas industry, including Chairman and CEO of Superior Plus Corp., President and CEO of Norcen Energy, Chairman and Director of several public companies and Chairman of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.

The Board believes that Grant has the necessary vision and experience to help start Tervita on the next phase of its journey, transitioning from a company focused on financial restructuring to a company focused on safe, profitable growth.

"I am pleased to help support Tervita as interim CEO at this important juncture," said Grant Billing, Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank Chris Synek for his contribution during his time with Tervita and his leadership during the recent financial restructuring. Moving forward we have an experienced and engaged Board and the financial strength and competitive positioning to take advantage of an improving economic environment in western Canada."

"I am excited about the future opportunities for Tervita," said Brad Dlouhy, President Midstream Services. "Our experienced core management team, most of whom have been with Tervita for many years, along with our dedicated employees are committed to continuing to provide high-quality service to our customers and building our strategic relationships with vendors, communities and other stakeholders."

About Tervita

Tervita has operated in Canada for almost 40 years and is a leading environmental solutions provider. Our integrated earth, water, waste and resource solutions deliver safe and efficient results through all phases of a project by minimizing impact and maximizing returns™. Our dedicated employees are trusted sustainability partners to oil and gas, construction, mining, government and communities. Safety is our highest priority: it influences our actions and shapes our culture.