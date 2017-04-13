Tesla Announces Date for First Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Webcast

SOURCE: Tesla, Inc.
April 13, 2017 13:42 ET
PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will post its financial results for the first quarter of 2017 after market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q1 2017 Update Letter, which will be available on the Tesla IR website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30pm Pacific Time (5:30pm Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.
What: Date of Tesla Q1 2017 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Time: 2:30pm Pacific Time / 5:30pm Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)
Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.
For additional information, please visit ir.tesla.com.
