Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Tesla ( NASDAQ : TSLA) has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016, by posting the current Update Letter on its website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the letter.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results Q&A Webcast

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com

Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.