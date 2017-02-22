Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

SOURCE: Tesla Motors, Inc.
February 22, 2017 16:11 ET
PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016, by posting the current Update Letter on its website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the letter.
As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.
What: Tesla Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on the company's website following the call.
See all RSS Newsfeeds