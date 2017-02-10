Tethys Petroleum Press Release: Announcement from Olisol Petroleum Limited

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS--(Marketwired - Feb. 10, 2017) - Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSX:TPL)(LSE:TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") acknowledges the public announcement by Olisol Petroleum Limited on February 9, 2017 regarding the validity of Tethys Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on January 27, 2017.

The Tethys Board would like to inform shareholders and other interested parties that the Management Information Circular dated December 22, 2016 mailed to shareholders did contain all material information required for shareholders to make an informed decision at the EGM and the EGM was conducted in accordance with proper procedure under applicable laws as well as the Company's Articles of Association.

Prior to the EGM, Tethys and each of its Kazakhstan subsidiaries commenced legal action against Olisol Investments Limited, Olisol Petroleum Limited and certain of their respective principals and/or affiliates in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta seeking, among other things, damages arising from failure to meet contractual obligations under an Investment Agreement between the parties on October 27, 2016 and damages arising from unlawful interference with Tethys' business activities, including issuing erroneous press release information about Tethys as alleged. Tethys intends to enforce its rights and legitimate interests to the fullest extent permitted by law, to protect its investors, assets, investments, management and employees.

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region.

