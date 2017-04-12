Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces the Opening of a New Brunswick Office for Manufacturing & Sales Activities

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN)(OTCQB:GRPOF) announced today it has opened an office in Moncton, New Brunswick for its manufacturing and sales activities. New Brunswick is becoming the hub for the Canadian Cannabis industry.

Tetra is preparing to commercialize several retail products later this year with expected revenues to be generated for the corporation in the fourth quarter. Tetra has already initiated the process to manufacture the first products that act on the cannabinoid system that will be commercialized later this year for sale in Canada and the USA. The Company also intends on commercializing devices (e.g., pipes) for the consumption of medical marijuana in 2017. The Tetra office in Moncton will be responsible to oversee the timely production and launch of the products as well as adhering to the corporation's budgets.

Tetra has initiated its Phase I clinical trial in March 2017 after manufacturing the PPP001 cannabis drug product at the Ford Pharma contract manufacturing facility in Moncton, New Brunswick. This contract facility developed the proprietary process and equipment required to produce PPP001 pellets and packaging operations. Tetra is also using the contract services of RPC, a New Brunswick provincial crown corporation, to perform its quality control studies to assure that PPP001 conforms to its drug product specifications and quality requirements of a prescription drug.

"We are pleased to announce the opening of a new office in New Brunswick which has become one of the leading provinces in Canada to support the cannabis industry," said Andre Rancourt, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. "Tetra will manufacture our PPP001 prescription drug as well as additional scheduled products later this year. We are advancing our projects forward which are on time and on budget, a key priority for the Tetra team. We are now one-step closer towards our goal of commercialization in bringing our innovative cannabis based products to market."

"We acted quickly to prepare for the development of this industry in New Brunswick," said Stephen Lund, CEO of Opportunities NB. "The addition of Tetra Bio-Pharma to the province is welcomed news. We have the research, education and production facilities in place for companies to be successful in this rapidly growing industry."

According to Dr. Guy Chamberland, CSO at Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc., "The use of the facility in Moncton allows Tetra to manufacture the PPP001 drug product for the clinical trial according to the corporation's timelines and budget. The RPC research and technology organization provides Tetra with the high-level expertise required for assessing the quality aspects of PPP001 while keeping the costs associated with these activities within budget due to RPC not-for-profit status. I can report that the Phase 1 trial is advancing on schedule and according to the corporation's plans we expect to complete the Phase Ia portion of the study by mid-May. The results of the Phase Ia will provide TBP with a strategic understanding of the commercial potential of marijuana products and allow the corporation to complete its Phase II and III trial plans."

About Tetra Bio Pharma:

Tetra Bio Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN)(OTCQX:GRPOF) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

