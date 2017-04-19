Tetra Bio-Pharma & Aphria Announce Plans for the Joint Distribution of Dried Medical Cannabis in the Maritime Provinces & Quebec

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra") (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN)(OTCQB:GRPOF) and Aphria Inc. ("Aphria") (TSX:APH) (OTCQB:APHQF), announced plans today for the joint distribution of dried medical cannabis in the maritime provinces and Quebec.

Tetra and Aphria will enter into a joint supply agreement, with Aphria supplying dried medical cannabis under its ACMPR license, and Tetra packaging the product using the manufacturing process developed for its in-progress clinical drug trial for PPP001. The formulation and packaging will be completed by Tetra, under its CDSA dealer's licence, at its New Brunswick facility. Based on the success of the venture, Tetra and Aphria may expand into other provinces. The venture is preparing to initiate its commercial operations early summer 2017 with revenues commencing in Tetra's third quarter of 2017 and Aphria's first quarter of 2018.

"This commercial venture is an important decision for Tetra shareholders as it will start generating revenues this summer which will be invested back into developing PPP001 as a prescription pharmaceutical," said Andre Rancourt, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. "Tetra will be accelerating its manufacturing and quality studies as required by the U.S. and Canadian prescription drug and controlled substance regulations. The investment in this research will be offset by sales revenues generated under the ACMPR."

"The commercial venture between Tetra and Aphria will enhance Aphria's brand visibility and distribution of our high-quality medical grade cannabis into the maritime provinces and Quebec, as we look to meet the commercial demand for PPP001," said Vic Neufeld, CEO of Aphria Inc. "As a leading Canadian licensed producer, it was important for us to work with an organization that shares our focus on pharmaceutical-grade quality assurance and control. Tetra's emphasis on developing products driven by patient needs and scientific research and development makes them the perfect partner in this important next step for Aphria."

Tetra and Aphria have invested in the development of its PPP001 drug and will continue to invest to bring PPP001 to market in both Canada and USA as the first prescription drug using dried cannabis. The corporations have developed a high quality dried cannabis product and would like to make it available to physicians under the current ACMPR program. The quality and clinical research studies completed to date would be integrated into a joint Continuing Medical Education program for physicians and pharmacists. Tetra and Aphria have concluded that there is demand for an evidence-based approach in medical cannabis and the two companies intend on using their pharmaceutical approach to help patients. The venture will also be commercializing devices for the inhalation of medical cannabis.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN)(OTCQB:GRPOF) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

Aphria Inc., one of Canada's lowest cost producers, produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis. Located in Leamington, Ontario, the greenhouse capital of Canada. Aphria is truly powered by sunlight, allowing for the most natural growing conditions available. We are committed to providing pharma-grade medical cannabis, superior patient care while balancing patient economics and returns to shareholders. We are the first public licenced producer to report positive cash flow from operations and the first to report positive earnings in consecutive quarters. For more information, visit www.Aphria.com.

