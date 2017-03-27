Tetra Bio-Pharma Appoints Edward Miller as Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN)(OTC PINK:GRPOF), today announced that it entered into an employment agreement with Edward Miller as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications effective today.

Mr. Miller has over a decade of experience in the Biotech/Pharma industry. Most recently, he served as Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at IntelGenx Corp. where he successfully built their shareholder communications program, resulting in substantial growth in their website traffic and social media hits. Mr. Miller joined Paladin Labs in 2001 where he held various positions including Manager, Investor Relations where he successfully built their investor relations program. Following his tenure at Paladin Labs he moved into the role as an investor relations consultant working for Christensen IR, heading their life science practice and as an independent where he has built award winning investor relations programs. Mr. Miller is the Past President of CIRI (Canadian Investor Relations Institute) Quebec Chapter where he served two terms (2009 - 2012) and (2005 - 2007). Mr. Miller will be contributing to improving the company's visibility in the capital markets and leveraging his international experience at broadening its shareholder base.

"We are most pleased to welcome Edward to the team as we are focused on building Tetra as a leading bio-pharmaceutical organization," said Andre Rancourt, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. "Mr. Miller has built award winning investor relations programs that have driven shareholder value and visibility for several organizations in the market place. We look forward to expanding our communications outreach as we build an even stronger shareholder base moving forwards."

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN)(OTC PINK:GRPOF) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

