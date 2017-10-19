OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 19, 2017) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF), a global leader in cannabinoid-based drug development and discovery, today announced the hiring of Dr. Vincent Jourdain, Ph. D. as medical science liaison (MSL).

Dr. Jourdain will be responsible for the medical information of Rx Princeps™ and will be educating the medical community about the benefits of this controlled and standardized blend of medical cannabis. Dr. Jourdain has extensive training and knowledge in pharmacology and neuroscience and is a critical addition to the Tetra team. An important part of his role will be to support the sales of Rx Princeps™ through New Brunswick and the Maritimes, as well as in Quebec, by presenting the safety, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic data gathered in Tetra's Phase 1 clinical trial of PPP001.

"The addition of Dr. Jourdain demonstrates our strategic intention to position Tetra Bio-Pharma as the leader in the medical cannabis market. Bringing an individual with the level of scientific knowledge and expertise of Dr. Jourdain shows our organization's commitment to the medical community; they can continue to count on Tetra Bio-Pharma as a credible and professional source of information for their practice and their patients. We are looking forward to further developing relationships with opinion leaders in the field as we continue to advance our clinical program and work on bringing new drug alternatives for patients and their treating healthcare professionals." states Dr. Guy Chamberland, Chief Scientific Officer of Tetra.

Tetra also reveals today its new logo and corporate image, thereby aligning its corporate image with its medical strategy. The evolution of The Company's image highlights Tetra's objective to be the reference for the medical community in prescribed cannabinoids' safety, efficacy, and quality. Tetra is focused on bringing to the ACMPR market the highest quality medical cannabis; the Company remains committed to receive the first drug approval from Health Canada's Therapeutic Products Directorate for a medical cannabis drug.

About RxPrinceps™:

Rx Princeps™ is a unique blend of 3 strains of medical cannabis. Its production has been standardized in order to ensure a lot-to-lot consistent composition in its active ingredients (THC and CBD). Rx Princeps™ is composed of the same medical cannabis blend used to produce PPP001, which has demonstrated its safety in the Phase 1 clinical trial of PPP001.

Rx Princeps™ will soon be available across Canada, through our partner Aphria's customer service, for patients who have a prescription from their physicians.

About Dr. Vincent Jourdain, Ph.D.:

Dr. V. Jourdain, Ph.D. is a graduate from the pharmacy program at Laval University in Quebec City, where he specialized in neurological disorders. He completed his postdoctoral training at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in New York. He used brain imaging to study metabolic and neurovascular changes in Parkinson's disease and pharmacologically-induced side effects. Dr. Jourdain possesses a broad, yet specialized, knowledge in Neurology and accumulated close to 10 years of experience in basic and clinical research. He published over 15 peer-review publications and won several awards and scholarships.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and clinical development. Tetra is focusing on three core business pillars: clinical research, pharmaceutical promotion and retail commercialization of cannabinoid-based products.

More information at: www.tetrabiopharma.com

