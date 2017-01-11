Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces a New Appointment to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) - PhytoPain Pharma Inc. ("PhytoPain Pharma" or "PPP"), a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN)(OTC PINK:GRPOF), is pleased to announce the nomination of Dr. Gilles Chamberland, MD, FRCPC, to its Scientific and Clinical Advisory Board. The board is comprised of experts in clinical research, pain management, cancer, and neurological product drug development. The nomination of Dr. Chamberland, M.D., to its Advisory Board will provide critical guidance on PPP's clinical development program with regards to the safety of cannabis drug products and the potential mental health risks associated with the consumption of marijuana.

"Patient safety has been a driving force since the creation of PPP. The use of cannabis has been associated with several important safety issues including potential psychiatric-related events. As a company focused on creating scientific data these risks, as well as others, must be adequately assessed and quantified in a clinical environment. The addition of Dr. Gilles Chamberland, M.D., FRCPC, to our team of accomplished scientific and clinical experts will help us ensure that these potential adverse effects of consuming cannabis will be adequately assessed in our clinical development program and these potential risks will be appropriately communicated to both physicians and patients", stated Dr. Guy Chamberland, Chief Scientific Officer and Regulatory Affairs.

ABOUT Dr. Gilles Chamberland

Dr. Gilles Chamberland, M.D., FRCPC - Director Professional Services, Medical Psychiatrist, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Institut Philippe-Pinel de Montréal, Université de Montréal.

Dr. Chamberland received a Bachelor of Law degree from the Université de Sherbrooke, a doctorate in medicine from the Université de Montréal, a diploma in psychiatry from the Université de Montréal, and a diploma of advanced studies in biological and medical ethics of the René Descartes University in Paris. In 2012, he earned the Distinguished Fellow from the Canadian Psychiatric Association and, by 2015 the American Psychiatric Association gave him the same professional recognition. He received a diploma in the subspecialty of Forensic Psychiatry in 2013 from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada. Dr. Chamberland has a vast experience in clinical management of patients suffering from various psychiatric conditions including marijuana induced-psychosis. He is also a well-known author and expert witness in the field on psychiatry.

