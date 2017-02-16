Tetra Bio-Pharma Reports Approval by Health Canada of its Phase I Trial of PPP001 (dried Cannabis)

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - PhytoPain Pharma Inc. (PPP), a subsidiary of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic cannabis-based products for the treatment of pain is pleased to announce that the Therapeutic Products Directorate (TPD) of Health Canada has approved its Phase I clinical study of smoked cannabis.

Tetra has worked with Algorithme Pharma, an Altasciences company, for the preparation of the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for the conduct of a Double-Blind Phase I Study to Assess Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacodynamics and Pharmacokinetics of Single and Multiple Daily Ascending Doses of Cannabis (Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol/ Cannabidiol) by Smoking/Inhalation in Healthy Male and Female Volunteers. The CTA was submitted to Health Canada and the research ethics review board in December 2016. On January 3, 2017, the clinical trial received approval from the Institutional Review Board. TPD issued a Letter of Authorization for the conduct of the Phase I clinical trial on February 16, 2017. Algorithme Pharma will be initiating the clinical trial activities in the coming weeks.

²We are very pleased to announce the authorisation of the Phase I clinical trial by TPD. This is an important milestone in the clinical development of smoked Cannabis in North America and we are proud to be working with Algorithme pharma, a Clinical Research Organization with many years of experience and expertise in the conduct of Phase I clinical studies,² said Dr. Chamberland, Chief Science Officer.

"This trial is part of Tetra's commitment to develop medical Cannabis as a prescription drug for patients. The outcome of this trial is going to have significant implications in medical Cannabis research as it is a first pharmaceutical clinical trial assessing the effects of smoked Cannabis on cognitive function in healthy volunteers" said Mr. Rancourt, Chief Executive Officer

Earlier this month, Tetra and IntelGenx announced the co-development of Dronabinol AdVersa® Mucoadhesive controlled-release tablet for the management of Breakthrough Cancer Pain. The significant advantage of the Mucoadhesive technology was demonstrated in a Phase I clinical trial. The study demonstrated the delayed-release of THC avoids a rapid increase in the blood. ²With both of these products in clinical development, Tetra is on track with its objective to bring Cannabis-based prescription drugs to the market. Both of these products are promising alternatives in the battle for the reduction of opioids and improving quality of life in patients with chronic pain², added Dr. Chamberland.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GrowPros MMP Inc., to obtain a licence for the production of medical marijuana; failure to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.