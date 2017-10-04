Tetra Bio-Pharma Selected to Present at Prestigious BIO Investor Forum In San Francisco October 17-18

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 4, 2017) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF), a global leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery, today announced that it has been selected, among a large group of candidates, to present at the prestigious BIO Investor Forum to be held in San Francisco October 17-18th at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Robert (Bob) Bechard, Vice-President, Finance and Business Development of Tetra will present on Tuesday the 17th at 4:00pm Pacific Time (7:00pm Eastern Time). The presentation will be available live via webcast.

BIO Investor Forum is one of the premiere Investor/Bio-Partnering events providing access to more than 125 investment funds, 175 BioPharmaceutical companies and 800 delegates from all over the world, giving Tetra an excellent opportunity to present its robust product pipeline that is chasing multi-billion dollar markets including cancer pain, neuropathic pain, chemo induced vomiting and nausea, as well as dry eye, eye pain, and chronic pain. Tetra is the only company that has successfully run clinical trials using a smokable cannabis product recognized by Health Canada and the Food and Drug Administration (USA) and has generated Phase I results that demonstrated excellent bioavailability and safety data which has created great interest from pharmaceutical companies and Bio-Pharma investors. In addition to presenting Tetra will be holding one-on-one Investor and Partnering meetings to carefully identify future Investors and Partners and will also be advancing its discussions with partners met at previous conferences.

"It is indeed an honor to have been selected by BIO Investor Forum to present at this most prestigious conference. Our selection was based on the strength and innovation of our pipeline, with a potential of bringing novel therapies to huge number of patients and pursuing billion dollar markets. Events like BIO Investor enable us to get in contact with 100s of investors, companies, and delegates in a very short period of time, allowing us to cost-effectively spread the word on the enormous potential of our business model," said Bernard Fortier, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. "We strongly believe in the future potential of our business strategy as we build Tetra into a global leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development."

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on Tetra's website at http://tetrabiopharma.com/investors/presentations/default.aspx. The webcast will be archived for three months.

Furthermore, Tetra announces that on October 3rd, 2017, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Board of Directors granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 incentive stock options ("options") to its officers and directors of the Company. Each option, vesting immediately upon grant, entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.69 per share until October 3, 2018 and October 3, 2021. The options and any common shares issued upon exercise thereof will be subject to a four-month resale restriction from the date of grant.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and clinical development. Tetra is focusing on three core business pillars: clinical research, pharmaceutical promotion and retail commercialization of cannabinoid-based products.

