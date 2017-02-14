Tetra Discusses Clinical Program in New Interview with CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an exclusive interview and article discussing the progress made by Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ( OTC PINK : GRPOF) ( CNSX : TBP) in its clinical trial program. The interview is with Dr. Guy Chamberland, Tetra's Chief Science Officer.

Medical marijuana may be legal for roughly 60% of the U.S. population, but the cost of the drug remains prohibitive for many patients in need. Tetra Bio-Pharma aims to undergo FDA-sanctioned clinical trials for dried medical marijuana to secure prescription drug coverage from insurance companies.

Tetra Bio-Pharma held a pre-Investigational New Drug ("IND") meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in late January to advance its PPP001 clinical trial. During the meeting, the FDA provided all the necessary guidance on the design of a Phase I clinical trial on healthy volunteers and its overall development program. The meeting further demonstrates the agency's willingness to continue the clinical trial to develop a dried marijuana prescription drug.

PPP001 is a dried cannabis product with 9.5% tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") and 2% cannabidiol ("CBD") that is being developed as a prescription drug that will meet the FDA's high bar for quality and manufacturing. The company's goal is to be the first to achieve reimbursement from insurance companies for the cost of the prescription, which could prove to be a game-changer for would-be medical marijuana patients that cannot afford the drug.

Tetra Bio-Pharma recently partnered with Sante Cannabis in Montreal to assist in developing its clinical trials. As a leading private medical marijuana clinic, the organization has years of experience in educating patients and ensuring the optimal benefits. The company aims to leverage this expertise to ensure that its clinical trials are properly designed to achieve desired outcomes while helping achieve the organization's goal of lowering costs for patients.

