Tetra Engages in Innovative Air Analysis and Development of Specific Air Cleaning Devices with AES Environment for the Commercialization of PPP001 and for Marijuana Consumer Market

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF), today announced that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with AES Environment Group to develop and commercialize specific products ensuring the safety of caregivers for patients who will use PPP001 or medical cannabis.

AES Environment has expertise in in situ air testing analysis of all kinds of contaminants and development of high level air cleaners for professional and institutional purposes. They design and manufacture effective filtration devices to answer specific needs of professionals in different areas. In the context of a clinical trial with both on site and at home use of PPP001, it is imperative for Tetra to control the quality of the environment of its users and ensure that caregivers, healthcare professionals (HCP) and family members, will not be affected by second hand smoke when patients are inhaling PPP001 or medical cannabis.

Tetra is being proactive in addressing the concerns of physicians and Health Canada regarding potential effects of second hand smoke. It is for this reason that Tetra is partnering with AES Environment who will provide devices that will allow healthcare professionals to safely work alongside patients smoking prescribed medical cannabis. AES Environment will provide masks specifically designed to filter tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), aldehydes and terpenes found in cannabis, allowing caregivers to work alongside patients while they are smoking. These masks can be used for all medical or interventional personnel needing to respond to an emergency situation in a closed environment where there are potentially hazardous levels of THC in the air.

As well, the Companies have signed a letter of intent to set up a partnership for the development and distribution of a specialized air purification device for both residential and professional work environments, ensuring quality of the environment during inhalation of Tetra's smokable product PPP001. Both Companies are working together to develop a new type of portable air filter that will be used by patients inhaling medical cannabis or Tetra`s prescription drug PPP001. These filters will capture THC, aldehydes and terpene molecules, thereby preventing the exposure of HCP's and caregivers to hazardous levels of these molecules.

Guy Godin, CEO of AES Environnement stated "I am pleased to work with an innovative company such as Tetra to be able to follow its research and adapt to the needs and standards of an ever-changing industry. This innovative filtration apparatus follows on from research that culminates with the manufacture of an air purifier dedicated to the users of this new analgesic. The device is equipped with a unique filter that absorbs all unwanted airborne particles. This filtration device also eradicates odors and ensures optimal indoor air quality, in accordance with Health Canada's requests and recommendations".

In parallel, Tetra and AES Environment will be conducting an extensive on-site testing of air quality, to ensure the efficacy of their devices and to provide data currently lacking, to the healthcare community. All sampling methods developed by AES Environment and Tetra will comply with the standards and regulations of the Research Institute on Health and Safety at Work Quebec (IRSST) and the Regulations on Health and Safety at Work, as well as with Health Canada requirements.

This unique data set will be collected and added to Tetra's New Drug Submission for PPP001. The Company is confident that these will be well received by Health Canada as they provide data on air quality that currently doesn't exist and initiate an innovative process to ensure the safety of caregivers.

Bernard Fortier, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma noted that "We are very fortunate to be able to work with a leader in the field of environment safety like AES Environment. What is even more exciting is that Tetra is in a position to protect our future patients' family members, their caregivers as well as any healthcare professional involved in the care of these patients. We understand that bringing a smokable THC medication brings a responsibility to minimize the risks associated with this highly effective delivery method. From a commercial standpoint, we are working closely with our partner AES Environment in bringing a product that we can register with Health Canada as a medical device. This would potentially enable patients to reduce their out-of-pocket expenses as certain types of medical devices can be covered under private and public insurance plans. And for Tetra, this becomes another opportunity to generate a significant stream of revenue within our PPP-001 portfolio".

With the development of its PPP001 program, Tetra has been building a solid foundation to discover and develop cannabinoid-based drugs that will address unmet medical needs of patients, while ensuring the safety and well-being of those patients who will be enrolled in the clinical trial, as well as their caregivers. With the development of these new devices, Tetra will help protect the patients' immediate family, their caregivers and HCP workers from second-hand smoke and cannabis' side effects.

Finally, Tetra is announcing a change to its board of directors. M. André Audet, former Chairman of the Board and one of the original founders of the company, is leaving the Board of Directors effective today. The Company wants to thank Mr Audet for his hard work and dedication in the development of Tetra; he has played a key role in the company's growth to date. Tetra's CEO, Mr. Bernard Fortier, will replace Mr Audet.

About AES:

AES Environment's reputation was first built in the field of indoor air sampling and analysis, and then expanded with the creation of high-performance decontamination products for commercial and military markets. By creating this unique air purifier, the company is expanding its range of services and expertise in a field that is constantly renewing itself.

http://www.aesenvironnement.com/en/

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE:TBP)(OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and clinical development. Tetra has three core expertise: clinical research, pharmaceutical promotion and retail commercialization of cannabinoid-based drugs.

More information at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GrowPros MMP Inc., to obtain a licence for the production of medical marijuana; failure to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.