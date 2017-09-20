Tetra Images Partners with Image Protect (IMTL) to Monitor its Growing Collection of Images

As Google Removes millions of Infringements, Image Protect Strengthens Its Monitoring To Stop Copyright Infringements for its Clients

SAN CLEMENTE, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Image Protect Inc. ( OTC PINK : IMTL) (imageprotect.com), the global leader in end-to-end copyright software, announces a partnership with New York-based Tetra Images. With its growing collection of beautiful lifestyle imagery, and expansive global distribution network, Tetra Images is a leader within the premium royalty-free photography marketplace.

Image Protect will immediately begin monitoring the 100k+ photos within the Tetra Marketplace for online usage. They will also be actively working with the Tetra photographer community to register all images with the US Copyright Office for better protection against online piracy.

"We're excited to work with Tetra's distinguished community of professional photographers to educate and help defend against the growing epidemic of unauthorized use of images across the Internet," said COO of Image Protect Jonathan Thomas.

Last year, Google received just over 75 million DMCA-related takedown requests in the month of March, representing a new high as content owners seek to keep pirate websites out of search results and invisible to people searching for leaked album downloads, movies, and other media. The rate at which the requests have grown is truly staggering. Google is Asked to Remove 100,000 'Pirate Links' Every Hour of the day.

About Tetra

Launched in 2001, and containing nearly 100,000 images, the Tetra collection features high quality, modern lifestyle imagery. You'll find travel photos, business and lifestyle photos and food images, all with high quality production value.

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

