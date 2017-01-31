Texas A&M Law Professor Saurabh Vishnubhakat to Speak at The John Marshall Law School on Patent Mistakes

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Saurabh Vishnubhakat, an Associate Professor at the Texas A&M University School of Law and a fellow in the Duke Law Center for Innovation Policy, will speak at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago on January 31. A highly regarded expert in patent law, he will discuss how to differentiate among the various types of mistakes that arise in the patent system and will share empirical insights about how the means for correcting those mistakes is changing.

Professor Daryl Lim, Director of John Marshall's Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law, noted that Vishnubhakat's scholarship "speaks to an issue of great significance to patent practitioners and the courts."

"Patent law is at the crossroads," Lim said. "The better we can identify and correct errors of judgment involved in patent examination, the more confidence stakeholders both here and abroad will have in the integrity of the patents that are issued."

Vishnubhakat joined the Texas A&M faculty in 2015. Also in 2015, he was named a research scholar at the Duke Law Center for Innovation Policy and a Thomas Edison Innovation Fellow at George Mason University School of Law. He was previously a faculty fellow at Duke Law School, where he co-taught patent law, and an expert legal advisor in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, where he counseled the agency's first two chief economists on IP law and policy.

Vishnubhakat is one of several notable legal professionals who have spoken this year at John Marshall about intellectual property. Others include Santa Clara University School of Law Professor Tyler Ochoa and Northwestern University Law Professor David Schwartz.

The talk also will be streamed live and may be accessed at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kg7dWaNM-Y

