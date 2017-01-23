Texas Gulf Coast's Largest Biodiesel Plant Back in Production, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 23, 2017) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- After announcing the acquisition of Green Earth Fuels LLC (Galena Park, Texas) in July 2016, BIOX Corporation (TSX:BX) (Hamilton, Ontario), with 50/50 joint venture partner World Energy Alternatives LLC (Boston, Massachusetts), has completed commissioning activities to put a 90 million-gallon-per-year biodiesel plant back into production in Galena Park.

