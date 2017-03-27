Texas State Aquarium Announces Caribbean Journey Grand Opening on May 13

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - The Texas State Aquarium has set Saturday, May 13 as the official Grand Opening date for Caribbean Journey. The Grand Opening of the $58 million building marks the realization of 30 months of construction and three years of planning, rewarding guests with a several new engaging and interactive experiences and catapulting the Aquarium into one of the nation's premier aquariums.

The Aquarium is planning a celebration on May 13 to commemorate the largest expansion in its history. This Grand Opening event is expected to draw thousands of guests with potential appearances from several prominent public figures. The Aquarium will announce more details on their Grand Opening celebration soon.

Caribbean Journey contains 71,000 square feet of exhibit space, more than doubling the total size of the Aquarium. The new exhibits will depict the jungles, seas, coral reefs, coastal lagoons, and other geographic features of the Sian Ka'an biosphere reserve in Mexico. Flamingos, crocodiles, birds, bats, a sloth, and other species can be seen in Caribbean Journey's jungle level, while several overlooks allow guests to see sharks and fish swimming in the exhibits below. Caribbean Journey's bottom floor provides an immersive view into the Coral and Blue Hole exhibits, which will house sharks, stingrays, and hundreds of colorful coral reef fish. A highlight attraction will be the 400,000-gallon H-E-B Caribbean Sea Shark exhibit, where reef sharks swim among a replica life-size shipwreck. This underwater landscape can be admired from a 68-foot long display window -- the longest in North America -- and by traveling into an acrylic tunnel that crosses through the exhibit. The Whataburger 100-seat 4D theater will premiere the BBC Earth's Shark film, utilizing effects to make guests feel as if they're swimming right alongside these ocean predators.

The top floor contains the scenic CITGO Skyline Venue, which can be reserved for private functions such as weddings or corporate gatherings. Caribbean Journey's top floor banquet hall will also be available, providing a view of the Corpus Christi skyline as well as the Caribbean Jungle exhibit.

The Aquarium will announce additional details, media tours, and events as the May 13 Grand Opening date approaches. Caribbean Journey progress updates can also be found at texasstateaquarium.org/caribbean.

