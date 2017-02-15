Texas State Aquarium Announces February Dollar Day Presented by H-E-B

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - On Sunday, February 19, the Texas State Aquarium will host Dollar Day, presented by H-E-B. The Aquarium's extremely popular Dollar Days offer an admission price of one dollar for all visitors. Along with the special price, there will be an enhanced schedule of programs for the day, and H-E-Buddy will be available for photo opportunities with guests.

"We're excited to once again partner with H-E-B to provide our February Dollar Day," said Tom Schmid, President and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium. "H-E-B has long been one of the Aquarium's most generous partners. Their support of Dollar Day allows all local families the opportunity to access the Aquarium and is yet another way H-E-B gives back to the Coastal Bend community."

"It's a wonderful partnership with the Texas State Aquarium to offer families a unique experience that is both educational and entertaining," added H-E-B Gulf Coast Group Vice President Rob Hall. "Our hope is to provide families an opportunity to come together, have some fun, and create new memories."

The Aquarium will open at 10:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. Children 2 and under will receive free admission, and parking is included with admission.

Texas State Aquarium -- Engage people with animals, inspire appreciation for our seas, and support wildlife conservation.

The Aquarium is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums.

www.texasstateaquarium.org