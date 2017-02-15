Texas State Aquarium Released Eight Rehabilitated Green Sea Turtles Back Into the Wild

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - On Saturday, February 11, the Texas State Aquarium's Second Chances Wildlife Rehabilitation Hospital released eight rehabilitated green sea turtles back into their natural habitat on Padre Island National Seashore in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The green sea turtles were brought to the Second Chances hospital on January 9 at the request of the Padre Island National Seashore after becoming cold-stunned during a recent temperature drop in the Corpus Christi area. Cold-stunning is a hypothermic reaction that sea turtles can develop when exposed to cold water for a prolonged amount of time since turtles are cold-blooded and cannot warm themselves. Cold-stunned turtles are unable to swim and can develop symptoms including decreased heart rate and circulation and pneumonia. If they do not receive treatment, cold-stunned sea turtles can die.

Second Chances staff was able to warm the sea turtles to raise their body temperature and provided them with additional medical care. On January 16, 16 sea turtles were released into their natural habitat in the Gulf of Mexico. The eight sea turtles released on Saturday remained with Second Chances for more treatment until they were declared ready to be released last week. The release was extremely successful, and all of the turtles swam off immediately after being placed in the water.

"This release was another huge moment for the Second Chances team, and we are ecstatic to see this final group of sea turtles returned to the ocean," said Manager of Wildlife Rehabilitation Laura Martinelli. "This is just the start of our program's involvement with sea turtle rehabilitation, and we look forward to working with Padre National Island Seashore and the community to give sea turtles and other animals a second chance at life."

Second Chances is asking the public to take watch for cold-stunned turtles on the beach, especially during colder days. If you locate a stranded turtle, do not attempt to touch or handle it, but call 1-866-TURTLE-5 to notify wildlife rescuers who can pick up the turtle and arrange for its treatment.

Texas State Aquarium - Our mission is to engage people with animals, inspire appreciation for our seas,

and support wildlife conservation.

The Aquarium is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums

and the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

www.texasstateaquarium.org