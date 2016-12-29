TFI International Announces the Acquisition of National Fast Freight

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Dec. 29, 2016) - TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII)(OTCQX:TFIFF), formerly known as TransForce Inc. (TSX:TFI)(OTCQX:TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that a wholly-owned subsidiary of TFI International has acquired Brampton, Ontario based National Fast Freight (NFF) from Calyx Transportation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1992, NFF is a non-asset Canadian-based transportation company providing LTL intermodal services across Canada. NFF will increase TFI International's density in the Canadian intermodal segment, and the company will operate under its current management as a standalone business unit of TFI International.

"Today's announcement of the acquisition of National Fast Freight is a strategic step which builds upon our existing foundation in the intermodal segment," commented Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across Canada and the United States through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:TFI) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX:TFIFF). For more information, visit http://www.tfiintl.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information provided herein, this press release may contain information and statements of a forward-looking nature concerning the future performance of TFI International. These statements are based on suppositions and uncertainties as well as on management's best possible evaluation of future events. Such factors may include, without excluding other considerations, fluctuations in quarterly results, evolution in customer demand for TFI International's products and services, the impact of price pressures exerted by competitors, and general market trends or economic changes. As a result, readers are advised that actual results may differ from expected results.