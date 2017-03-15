TFI International Declares Quarterly Dividend

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII)(OTCQX:TFIFF), formerly known as TransForce Inc. (TSX:TFI)(OTCQX:TFIFF) a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per outstanding common share of its capital payable on April 17, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2017.

This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX:TFIFF). For more information, visit http://www.tfiintl.com.