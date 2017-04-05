TFI International Inc. to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders and to Report First Quarter Results on April 26, 2017

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII)(OTCQX:TFIFF), formerly known as TransForce Inc. (TSX:TFI)(OTCQX:TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the TMX Broadcast Center Gallery, 130 King Street West, Toronto.

The Company will also issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 via news release during its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

In addition, the Company will hold a conference call for analysts and portfolio managers with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.

Details of conference call: Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2017 Time: 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time Call-in number: 1-877-223-4471

A recording of the call will be available until midnight, May 10, 2017, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 90305101.

Finally, TFI International Inc.'s 2016 Annual Report is now available on the Company's website at: http://tfiintl.com/en/investors/financial-documents/

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX:TFIFF). For more information, visit http://www.tfiintl.com.