TFI International Inc. Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

April 26, 2017 16:30 ET
MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII)(OTCQX:TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:
ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL
TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:
TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX:TFIFF). For more information, visit http://www.tfiintl.com.
Investors:
Alain Bedard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
