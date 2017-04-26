TFI International Inc. Reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII)(OTCQX:TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, held its Annual Meeting of shareholders earlier today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of TFI International by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

For Withheld Name Number % Number % Scott Arves 66,376,836 98.78 817,539 1.22 Alain Bédard 64,365,033 95.79 2,829,342 4.21 André Bérard 48,501,097 72.18 18,693,278 27.82 Lucien Bouchard 65,640,481 97.69 1,553,894 2.31 Richard Guay 47,777,464 71.10 19,416,911 28.90 Neil Donald Manning 65,425,042 97.37 1,769,333 2.63 Joey Saputo 48,960,376 72.86 18,233,999 27.14

