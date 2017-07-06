TFI International Inc. will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Second Quarter Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - July 6, 2017) - TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII)(OTCQX:TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 via news release on Thursday, July 27, 2017 after market closes.

The Company will also hold a conference call for analysts and portfolio managers with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss these results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call.

Details of conference call: Date: Friday, July 28, 2017 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Call-in number: 1-877-223-4471

A recording of the call will be available until midnight, August 11, 2017, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 39212087.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

Package and Courier;

Less-Than-Truckload;

Truckload;

Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX:TFIFF). For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.