TGS announces 2017 Capital Markets Day

ASKER, NORWAY--(Marketwired - Dec 23, 2016) - TGS announces that it will be hosting a Capital Markets Day in London, England on 2 February 2017. The program of presentations will be delivered by TGS' senior management team, led by Kristian Johansen (CEO) and Sven Børre Larsen (CFO), and will cover a number of aspects of the Company's business. In addition, the Q4 2016 financial results and 2017 Guidance will be provided.

TGS will also host a Q&A luncheon with the CEO and CFO in New York City, NY on 3 February 2017 for those unable to attend the event in London. Additional details will be made available prior to both events.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

