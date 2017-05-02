Thailand's Largest Mobile Carrier Deploys Metaswitch VoLTE Peering Solution

AIS using Metaswitch Perimeta session border controller to interconnect with other carriers

LOS ALTOS, CA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Cloud native communications software leader Metaswitch today announced that AIS, Thailand's largest mobile carrier, has extended its deployment of Metaswitch Perimeta session border controllers from its 3G to its 4G network to enable the development and delivery of voice over LTE (VoLTE) services. The deployment will support VoLTE peering between AIS and other network operators.

"VoLTE peering offered by our own network and others will enable rapid proliferation of VoLTE services in the SEA region," said Kriengsak Wanichnatee, CTO at AIS. "Perimeta's high performance, unsurpassed stability and seamless interoperability with third-party products made our decision to deploy it on our 4G VoLTE network extremely easy. This extension of Perimeta's role in our network confirms that the platform gives us the confidence and capabilities to rapidly deploy new services and scale quickly as our subscriber base grows."

With more than 40 million subscribers and 98 percent nationwide coverage, AIS and its subsidiaries operate a high-speed mobile network, and international direct dialing, data communications and call center services. In addition to Perimeta, AIS has deployed the Metaview Service Assurance Server (SAS), which greatly facilitates troubleshooting and remediation should problems arise in service delivery and helps ensure that SLAs are being met, even in virtualized environments.

"Innovative carriers such as AIS are aggressively seeking to improve the quality of the VoLTE experience for their subscribers by interconnecting their VoLTE service with other operators," said Ian Maclean, CMO of Metaswitch. "Our Perimeta session border controller provides the VoLTE peering and roaming features required by tier 1 mobile networks worldwide, with the virtue of delivering industry leading performance in cloud native, virtualized deployments."

