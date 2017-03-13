The 2017 Novi Home & Garden Show signals the start of spring

NOVI, MI--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Even though spring officially began March 20, in metro Detroit it doesn't really start until The Novi Home & Garden Show opens at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Kick start your garden, landscaping and home improvement plans with a visit to this annual celebration of all things spring -- including 17 landscapers displaying the latest in garden planning, outdoor living spaces, waterscapes and hardscaping ideas spanning more than 20,000 square feet inside Suburban Collection Showplace.

Along with blooming bulbs, towering trees and pretty patios, The Novi Home & Garden Show will also host hundreds of exhibitors featuring home improvement products and services for every type project imaginable as well as decorating ideas and items for the home and garden.

The Plant Michigan Green Theater will feature members from the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association speaking about landscaping, hardscaping and more throughout the show. Visit www.novihomeshow.com for seminar topics and times.

Gardeners and homeowners looking for the newest products to maintain or improve their property will find lots of options and inspiration at The Novi Home & Garden Show, including:

Motawi Tilework - Celebrating 25 years of creating decorative tiles with amazing designs and glazes, this Ann Arbor-based business will have examples of their distinctive American art tiles on display as well as design experts available for consultation. www.motawi.com

Over Easy - The best improvement to the wheelbarrow since the wheel, this patent-pending, Michigan-made product improves any wheelbarrow's leverage by using two wheels to help with maneuverability over uneven terrain.

The Novi Home & Garden Show will be held March 31-April 2 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Special "$5 after 5" admission Friday and Saturday. At show entrance, sign up for a complimentary one-year subscription to Better Homes & Gardens, or other popular magazines. Parking is not included in ticket price.

For more information, advance tickets and coupons visit www.novihomeshow.com. Coupon for $1 off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin Donuts locations, Great Lakes Ace Hardware locations, Indoor Outdoor Resource magazine and Detroit News Homestyle. $1-off admission coupon also available at www.novihomeshow.com and on our Facebook -- www.facebook.com/HBAHomeImprovementandGardenShows and Pinterest -- www.pinterest.com/hbaofsemi -- pages.

