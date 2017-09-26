The 2018 AVN Show Opens Hotel Rooms at Discounted Rate for a Limited Time

CHATSWORTH, CA--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - The countdown to the 2018 AVN Show has started, and AVN Media Network is urging those who want to attend the biggest adult industry events of the year make their plans now.

Hotel Rooms at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino -- the host hotel for the AVN Show -- are now available online for the 2018 AVN Show and AVN Awards! Discounted AVN Show Room Block Rates start at $159 per night.

The AVN Show and Las Vegas has proven year after year to be a winning combination, so why wait to book that room? The discounted room block is limited, and rates will increase later this fall.

As in previous years, a fan block of rooms and an industry block of rooms will be allocated within Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

For Industry Rooms: https://aws.passkey.com/go/avn2018industry

For Fan Rooms: https://aws.passkey.com/go/avn2018public

2018 Dates

Internext January 20-23, 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo January 24-27, 2018 AVN Novelty Expo January 24 - 26, 2018 AVN Awards January 27, 2018

For more information, please go to www.avnshow.com.

One of the largest adult trade shows in the world, The 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo (AEE) will bring together an exciting and unique experience for everyone within the adult entertainment industry, and for those who desire to learn more and meet the biggest names in adult entertainment.

Featuring a mix of adult companies, the AVN Show is on track to provide industry members (as well as fans) the opportunity to see the latest products and hottest male and female performers in the world, all under one roof at the world-famous Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

In January of 2017, The AVN Expo boasted over 500 adult stars and over 1000 cam models in attendance, with over 200 exhibitors showcasing their products and services, 15 unique parties, numerous networking events for industry to have quality face time together, and a plethora of educational programs and seminars designed to teach people getting into the industry what it takes to grow and succeed in the adult industry.

Called "the CES of sex toys" by Wired Magazine, The AVN Novelty Expo (ANE) will once again take over the expanded exposition center of the Hard Rock Hotel in 2018, and will be restricted to trade attendees. ANE's continued growth and success gives opportunities to businesses to expand their relationships, learn new trends, and meet all of the important people and companies that encompass the sex toy and novelty industry.

The 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo sets the stage for the 35th annual AVNAwards Show, which will be held Saturday, January 27th, 2018 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. The annual AVN Awards Show is the premier gala of adult video and recognizes titles, individuals, and companies for contributions to and excellence in the industry. In 2017, multi-award winning musical artist Flo Rida graced the stage for multiple performances of his chart-topping hits, and the biggest names in the adult industry received multiple awards covering all aspects of film and performance. Please note that a separate ticket is required for admission to the AVN Awards Show.

All facts and information about the largest adult entertainment expo in the world can be found at www.AVNShow.com.

To exhibit or sponsor the 2017 AVN Show, please contact our sales team at aeesales@avn.com or (818) 718-5788.