The Agency Launches Commercial Advisory Division

Commercial Advisory Division to Reach More Potential Clientele and Add to an Already Extensive List of Services

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Multi-Billion dollar real estate brokerage and lifestyle company, The Agency, has announced the launch of The Agency Commercial Advisory. The new division, based in Beverly Hills, offers comprehensive commercial services, specializing in investment sales, landlord and tenant leasing representation and strategic asset positioning.

The Commercial Advisory will be headed by Alexander Koustas. Koustas is known for being a skilled negotiator with a reputation for creating successful outcomes for investors and tenants alike. He brings over 12 years of commercial investment, development and brokerage experience to The Agency.

Koustas was a founding member and President of the December Co Inc., a boutique commercial brokerage firm specializing in high street retail, office and industrial leases and sales transactions. Prior to this post, he served as the Acquisitions Director for BH properties, where he was responsible for the deployment of $100 million in annual acquisitions throughout the Western United States; identifying distressed and value-added commercial investments for the company.

"I am honored and thrilled with the opportunity to work with Mauricio Umansky and Billy Rose in launching our commercial platform at The Agency. The merging of our respective strengths, coupled with The Agency's global reach, makes for a truly dynamic and unparalleled partnership in the industry," says Koustas, Managing Partner of The Agency Commercial Advisory.

The team will be comprised of seasoned professionals and leading real estate experts, bringing together years of experience in various industry specialties including development, asset management, investment sales and leasing.

"This expansion into commercial real estate makes The Agency the real estate brokerage of choice for residential, new development and the commercial worlds," adds Billy Rose, President and Co-Founder of The Agency. "As we continue to experience rapid growth in Los Angeles, commercial development and real estate ranks high for investors. The Agency Commercial Advisory will further strengthen the brand and allow the team to be the provider for our clients and their commercial projects."

The team will handle leasing, tenant representation and investment sales for office, industrial, retail, medical, special purpose, flex, and multi-family spaces.

About The Agency

The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company that has redefined and modernized the real estate industry. To put it simply, we do things differently. The Agency set out to foster a culture of collaboration in which the collective talents, resources and networks of our world-class team would benefit our clients every step of the way. Our spirit of innovation has led the way in the advancement of our industry, and we offer a fresh, forward-thinking approach that reaches all corners of the globe. The Agency represents clients worldwide in the residential, new development, resort and luxury leasing industries, with some of the most visible and high-end properties in the country among our vast portfolio.