The Agency Opens Punta de Mita Office

Beverly Hills-Based Luxury Brokerage Continues Expansion With New Office in Prime Mexico Market

PUNTA DE MITA, MEXICO--(Marketwired - January 23, 2017) - The Agency announced the official opening of its new Punta de Mita office, located next to The W Hotel. The opening marks the continued expansion of the Beverly Hills-based brokerage around the world, bringing the total to three international offices, following the 2016 launches in Los Cabos and Turks and Caicos. The news from abroad comes as The Agency continues its expansion stateside, with offices set to open this year in Palm Springs, Calabasas, Phoenix, Malibu and Pacific Palisades.

"The Agency established an international reputation by building a strong culture of collaboration and a world-class team throughout the L.A. area, a prime market on the global real estate stage," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Co-Founder of The Agency. "Our expansion into Punta de Mita will play a significant role in the development of the area's upscale properties, which are among the most luxurious in the world."

The Agency Punta de Mita will be led by Managing Partner Alejandro Aldrete, a longtime real estate veteran with years of international sales and negotiating experience. Aldrete will lead The Agency Punta de Mita network of six agents, including Alejandra Wulff, who will direct the sales team. The Wulff family has a deeply rooted history in the area, with Alejandra Wulff's grandfather among the original pioneers in the development of Puerto Vallarta. The Agency Punta de Mita team will specialize in luxury homes, vacation leases, concierge services, and event planning. The team will work closely with the One&Only Mandarina and The W Punta de Mita Residences. The area's exquisite beaches, lush tropical landscape and aquatic adventures put it on the map as a popular weekend escape, vacation destination, and private residential community.

"The Agency is more than a brokerage; we're a lifestyle company offering a range of global services," Aldrete adds. "Our expansion into some of the world's most coveted vacation destinations allows us to better serve our clients as a one-stop shop for all of their real estate needs."

