The All-American Tattoo Convention Gives Back to Military

3-Day event to bring national talent to Cumberland County, NC

FAYETTEVILLE, NC--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - The Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (FACVB) welcomes The All American Tattoo Convention to the Crown Complex Friday, April 14 - Sunday, April 16, 2017. The goal of the convention is to give the brave servicemen and women of the armed forces the opportunity to be tattooed by some of the industry's brightest stars as well as providing support to the military through donations to several organizations. Home of Fort Bragg, the largest military base in the country, Cumberland County is the ideal location to host one of the South's most popular tattoo conventions.

Members of the armed forces and tattoos have a long history, which dates back to the beginning of the 20th century. For many service members tattoos can serve as artistic reminders of friends they've made and lost along the way, or a symbol of pride for their service to our country. These tattoos often tell the story that words fail to express for these veterans and servicemen.

It is estimated that over 75% of all active duty soldiers have at least one tattoo and the region around Fort Bragg has one of the largest tattoo shop per square mile ratios in the country. "This convention is another example of how Cumberland County celebrates its strong ties to the military," explains John Meroski, FACVB President. "Tattoos offer these brave men and woman a unique form of expression that is American at its core."

In addition to some of Cumberland County's brightest tattoo stars, other notable artists are traveling across the country to participate in the convention. Talent includes veteran tattoo artists Peter Justice, Chris Saint Clark, Dave Clarke & Chris Blinston as well as some of the world's most sought after tattoo artists, Kristel Oreto, Carl Grace, Pete Terranova & Marshall Bennett. Big Gus & Jasmine Rodriguez from Spike TV's Tattoo Nightmares; Joey Tattoo from Spike TV's Tattoo Rescue and James Vaughn, Madison Loftis and TJ Hal from Ink Master are just a few of the other tattoo artists coming to the area. Additional events and personalities include the Half Pint Brawlers, The New Olde City SideShow, Burlesque & Pin-Up show, Fayetteville Rouge Rollergirls and EmCee Dr. Carl Blasphemy.

The All American Tattoo Convention wants to recognize the sacrifices of the military by giving back to this courageous community. "The All American Tattoo Convention is currently working closely with Operation Tattooing Freedom, a non-profit organization that helps veterans with PTSD," says Ryan Harrell who is a native of Fayetteville NC. "Even though we are already working with non-profits we are still looking for organizations to help. We want to help as many of our service members as possible. If you would like to submit your veteran or military service member non-profit organization for donations please email your proposal to allamericantattooconvention@gmail.com."

ABOUT THE FACVB: The Fayetteville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau is a private, not-for-profit organization responsible for positioning the communities of Cumberland County as a destination for conventions, sporting events and individual and group travel. For additional information about America's First Military Sanctuary Community, visit www.visitfayettevillenc.com or call 1-800-255-8217.