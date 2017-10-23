The ALRT Diabetes Management System in Action

RICHMOND, VA--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - Following the recent FDA clearance of the Company's Insulin Dose Adjustment feature and release of its patent pending Predictive A1C innovation, ALR Technologies Inc. ("ALRT" or the "Company") has released a new video presentation to show how health care providers are supported by the ALRT Diabetes Management System.
The latest video titled "Details of the ALRT Diabetes Management System" provides a tour of the ALRT diabetes management system from the perspective of a healthcare provider monitoring a group of diabetes patients under his or her care. The healthcare provider is able to view the progress and history of patient's blood glucose date and the Predictive A1C trend for specific patients, and make decisions on adjustment of medicines within the system. ALRT provides in an integrated view, dosage information for all major diabetes medicines as well as the American Diabetes Association and American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists clinical guidelines for insulin dosage.
"Details of the ALRT Diabetes Management System" is the final video in a series of six videos released by ALRT last week, which highlight key features of the ALRT diabetes management system. To view the videos please go to the Company's YouTube channel -- www.youtube.com/ALRTechnologies.
Note to Readers: screenshots of the ALRT Diabetes Management System include names of medicines prescribed for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes, including the following:
Metformin and Metformin extended release
Carbophage SR, Fortamet, Glucophage XR, Glumetza, Riomet
GLP-1-RA
Adlyxin, Bydureon, Byetta, Tanzeum, Trulicity, Victoza
GLP-1-RA Combinations
Soliqua 100-33, Xultophy
AGI
Precose, Glyset
SGL2-I
Farxiga, Invokana, Jardiance
SGL2-I Combinations
Invokamet, Synjardy, Xigduo, Glyxambi
Sulfa
Amaryl, Diabeta, Glucotrol, Micronase
Sulfa Combinations
Amaryl M, Glucovance, Metaglip, Avandaryl, Duetact
GLN
Glufast, Prandin, Starlix
GLN Combinations
PrandiMet
DPP-4-I
Januvia, Nesina, Onglyza, Tradjenta
DPP-4-I Combinations
Janumet, Jentadueto, Kazano, Kombiglyze XR, Glyxambi, Oseni
TZD
Actos, Avandia
TZD Combinations
Actoplus Met, Avandamet, Oseni, Avandaryl, Duetact
INSULINS
Intermediate
Humulin N, Novolin N
Long acting
Basaglar, Lantus, Levemir, Toujeo, Tresiba
Premixed
Humalog Mix 50/50, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humulin 70/30, Novolin 70/30, Novolog Mix 70/30
Rapid acting
Afrezza, Apidra, Flasp, Humalog, Novolog
Short acting
Humulin R, Novolin R
