The Arbor Company Creates Interactive Senior Living Costs Calculator

Online Tool Helps Families Estimate Expenses of Senior Communities vs. Aging in Place

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - January 18, 2017) - The Arbor Company, an operator of senior living communities, today announced it has created an online tool that helps seniors and families determine a cost comparison of a senior living community versus aging in place at home. The senior living cost calculator can be accessed at https://www.arborcompany.com/cost-calculator.

Whether seniors are considering a senior living community or choosing to remain in their homes, real costs are attached that factor into the decision. Some of these costs are obvious; others are unexpected for those just learning about senior living. Arbor's new interactive calculator gives users cost estimates that will help them move closer to a decision that most benefits their loved ones. The tool accounts for three key factors:

Current care costs

Type of care needed

Affordability

"Sorting through the options for senior living can be a daunting task for families looking to find the best situation for their loved ones," says Chris Harper, director of communications at The Arbor Company. "We've created this senior living calculator as a resource to seniors and their families as they sort through the costs involved in both senior living communities and staying at home. The decision families make is too important for guesswork, and this new interactive tool offers them information they can use toward making the best choice for their loved ones."

To learn more about The Arbor Company's senior living communities, visit www.arborcompany.com.

About The Arbor Company

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of nearly 30 independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities, serving seniors in 10 states. With 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest-quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.arborcompany.com.