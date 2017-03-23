The Arbor Company Debuts Website Video

Animated Short Details the Benefits of Moving to a Senior Living Community

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - The Arbor Company, a premier operator of senior living communities, today announced it has produced a three-minute animated video that explores the benefits of moving to an Arbor senior living community. The video, The Senior Living Experience, can be viewed at https://www.arborcompany.com/a-day-in-the-life-of-arbor-resident

Misconceptions about senior living communities are common and make the decision to move to one difficult for seniors and their families. Arbor's animated video dispels some of these misconceptions and details how senior living communities can be a positive choice for families. "Life is a series of choices, and choosing a senior living community is obviously an important decision," says Chris Harper, The Arbor Company's Director of Communications. "Our new video highlights the advantages of the Arbor senior living experience and how such a move can be the right choice for seniors and their families." To watch this video or to learn more about The Arbor Company's senior living communities, visit www.arborcompany.com.

About The Arbor Company

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of 30 independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities, serving seniors in 10 states. With three decades of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest-quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.arborcompany.com.

