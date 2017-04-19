The Arbor Company Publishes Guide to Legal Planning for Seniors

Comprehensive E-Book Details Tools and Information Families Need to Navigate the Legal Planning Process

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - The Arbor Company, the South's premier operator of outstanding senior living communities, today announced it is publishing a resource to assist seniors and their families in starting important legal planning. The e-book, Step-by-Step Guide to Legal Planning for Seniors, is available for free download at https://www.arborcompany.com/step-by-step-legal-planning-ebook.

Legal planning for seniors may vary from situation to situation; however, one piece of advice is constant: Starting early is always a wise strategy. Decisions about estate planning and end-of-life care are difficult to make, which is why they are so often put off or never made. The longer seniors and their families wait, the more difficult the decisions become. Timely legal planning avoids problems later, especially if unexpected medical events occur. Arbor's new guide provides a comprehensive overview of what seniors, and their family members, should do to get their legal affairs in order. Among the e-book's features:

A timeline of major life events after which seniors should start or continue legal planning

The people whom seniors should include in the conversation when considering estate planning and end-of-life care

A checklist of important legal documents that seniors and their families should have on hand or should have drawn up

"Starting the legal planning process for seniors can be daunting and intimidating," says Chris Harper, The Arbor Company's Director of Communications. "Nevertheless, following with important steps to get legal affairs in order brings peace of mind to both seniors and their families. Moreover, failing to plan can leave family members in the difficult position of guessing what a loved one's wishes were in the event of an unexpected medical emergency. Our new e-book provides seniors and families the tools and information they need to approach, navigate and complete the legal planning process."

