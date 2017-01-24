The Association of Passive Optical LAN Announces 2016 APOLAN Award Winners

Honorees showcase innovation, education and promotion of passive optical LAN's growing global adoption

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - BICSI Winter Conference 2017 booth #211 -- The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN), a non-profit organization that is driving adoption and educating the market about the advantages of passive optical Local Area Network (LAN), today announced the winners of the 2016 APOLAN Awards. These awards recognize member companies that have embraced the Association's mission to educate, advocate and promote the global adoption of passive optical LANs. Honorees were recognized at the APOLAN annual member meeting awards ceremony on January 24 at the BICSI 2017 Winter Conference & Exhibition.

"This year's award honorees truly exemplify APOLAN's mission and truly encapsulate the innovation and business expertise of our members in driving adoption and education in the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology," said APOLAN President and Chairman Thomas C. Ruvarac. "The results of their talents have had a strong and widespread impact on the adoption of this important technology and the continued success of in the industry as a whole. Congratulations to all honorees."

The awards were presented in three categories: Innovation, Education and Promotion. The 2016 APOLAN Award winners and finalists are:

Education Award: Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have implemented learning initiatives to contribute to the education of passive optical LAN and its benefits.

APOLAN Education Platinum Winner: Commscope, VT Group, Noovis and CallisonRTKL for POL two-day training course at BICSI

Innovation Award: Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have promoted innovative advancements to meet industry technical challenges.

APOLAN Innovation Platinum Winner: CAILabs with supporting member companies IBM, Nokia and Tellabs for AROONA-POL

VT Group with supporting member company Tellabs for Delaware North Headquarters Mixed-Use Development APOLAN Innovation Gold Winner: Qypsys with supporting member companies Corning and Zhone for POL implementation at the National Museum of African American History and Culture - Smithsonian

Promotion Award: Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have implemented promotion initiatives to contribute with the awareness of passive optical LAN and its benefits.

APOLAN Promotion Platinum Winner: Huawei Technologies Co. with supporting member companies IBM and 3M for Huawei Connect 2016

For more information about the APOLAN or the 2016 APOLAN Awards, please visit http://www.apolanglobal.org

About The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)

The Association for Passive Optical LAN is a non-profit organization that is driving adoption, and educating the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology. Through its members comprised of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the Association hopes to help design engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments succeed with passive optical LAN. For more information, visit http://www.apolanglobal.org/