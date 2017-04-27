The Barona Lottery Returns to Barona Resort & Casino from May 4 through June 29

Jackpot Always Starts at $20,000

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - The Barona Lottery is back and better than ever at Barona Resort & Casino with exciting games and thousands of chances to win from Thursday, May 4 to Thursday, June 29. With jackpots always starting at $20,000, the drawings will be held every Thursday throughout the promotion and on "Triple Tuesdays" players can earn 3X tickets all day long!

"We are excited to bring back the Barona Lottery, which is one of our Club Barona members' all-time favorite promotions," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Playing the Barona Lottery is so much fun and we will be giving away over $900,000 in cash prizes, so come on out and be a part of our lottery excitement!"

Starting Friday, April 28, Club Barona members can make their daily picks once they have earned 250 points by selecting five lucky numbers or opt for "quick pick" numbers. Every Thursday from May 4 to June 29, random lottery drawings will be held at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Players with a ticket matching four numbers will win the jackpot, which starts at $20,000 and increases by $10,000 each time it's not won. Players with tickets matching three numbers will receive a $500 cash prize and tickets with two matching numbers win $50 cash.

All Club Barona members who earn tickets during the promotion are automatically entered into the Grand Finale Second Chance Drawing, which will take place at midnight on Thursday, June 29. Five winners will be drawn at midnight and will split the Second Chance Drawing jackpot evenly. Players do not need to be present to win the Grand Finale Second Chance Drawing.

