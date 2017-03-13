The Becker Milk Company Limited: Nine Month Financial Results and Regular Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - The Becker Milk Company Limited (the "Company") (TSX:BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the nine months ended January 31, 2017.

HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the nine months ended January 31, 2017 were $2,813,450 compared to $2,995,940 for the same period in 2016;

Net operating income for Q3 fiscal 2017 was $2,396,287 compared to $2,604,119 in fiscal 2016;

Net income for Q3 fiscal 2017 was $ 0.19 per share, compared to $0.51 per share in fiscal 2016.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net operating income for the nine months ended January 31, 2017 decreased $207,832 compared with the previous year to $2,396,287, as a result of decreased revenue and increased property operating costs.

Nine months ended January 31 2017 2016 Property revenue $2,796,401 $2,981,742 Finance income 17,049 14,198 Total revenues $2,813,450 $2,995,940 Property revenue $2,796,401 $2,981,742 Property operating expenses (400,114 ) (377,623 ) Net operating income $2,396,287 $2,604,119 Adjusted funds from operations $980,632 $1,249,968 Net income attributable to common and special shareholders $348,308 $923,098 Average common and special shares outstanding 1,808,360 1,808,360 Income per share $0.19 $0.51

Components of the $574,790 decrease in net income for the nine months ended January 31, 2017 compared to nine months ended January 31, 2016 are:

Changes in net income - Nine months ended ended January 31, 2017 compared to nine months ended January 31, 2016

Decrease in net operating income (207,832 ) Decrease in fair value adjustment (488,796 ) Increase in administrative expenses (138,535 ) Decrease in expenses related to strategic review $124,229 Increase in recovery of deferred taxes on investment properties 64,945 Decrease in current taxes 73,007 Increase in finance income 2,851 Increase in loss on disposal (4,659 ) Decrease in net income ($574,790 )

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the nine months ended January 31, 2017 the Company recorded adjusted funds from operations of $980,632 ($0.54 per share) compared to $1,249,968 ($0.69 per share) in 2016.

Nine months ended January 31 2017 2016 Funds from operations $1,078,524 $1,224,804 Items not affecting cash: Straight line rent 33,834 44,789 Sustaining capital expenditures (131,726 ) (19,625 ) Adjusted funds from operations $980,632 $1,249,968 Adjusted funds from operations per share $0.54 $0.69

STRATEGIC REVIEW

As reported in a press release dated August 6, 2013 the Company retained PricewaterhouseCoopers Real Estate Inc. to explore the possible sale of the Company. This process has not reached any conclusion and is ongoing. The Company previously announced that PWC had completed the initial steps in the sale process and that the Company was engaged in advanced discussions with a single potential acquirer. Although those discussions were terminated in fiscal 2016, the Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate and as required.

As at January 31, 2017 total legal and engineering costs of $825,815 had been incurred in connection with the potential sale of the Company.

DIVIDEND

The Directors of the Company have declared a dividend on Class B Special and Common Shares of 40 cents per share. The dividend of 40 cents will be paid to those shareholders of record as of March 24, 2017 and payable on April 6, 2017.

The dividends for Canadian tax purposes will be considered as an eligible dividend.

The Company's interim financial statements for the nine months ended January 31, 2017, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms "Net Operating Income", and "Funds From Operations" are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors

G.W.J. Pottow, President