The Becker Milk Company Limited: Three Month Financial Results and Regular Dividend

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 12, 2017) - The Becker Milk Company Limited (the "Company") (TSX:BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the three months ended July 31, 2017.

HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues for the three months ended July 31, 2017 were $894,428 compared to $938,205 for the same period in 2016;

Net operating income for Q1 fiscal 2018 was $764,803 compared to $799,054 in fiscal 2017;

Net income for Q1 fiscal 2018 was $0.27 per share, compared to $0.08 per share in fiscal 2017.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net operating income for the three months ended July 31, 2017 decreased $34,251 compared with the previous year to $764,803, as a result of decreased revenue, resulting from the sale of properties, partially offset by decreased property operating costs.

Three months ended

July 31 2017 2016 Property revenue $ 889,476 $ 934,589 Finance income 4,952 3,616 Total revenues $ 894,428 $ 938,205 Property revenue $ 889,476 $ 934,589 Property operating expenses (124,673 ) (135,535 ) Net operating income $ 764,803 $ 799,054 Adjusted funds from operations $ 375,747 $ 310,907 Net income attributable to common and special shareholders $ 484,748 $ 145,189 Average common and special shares outstanding 1,808,360 1,808,360 Income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.08

Components of the $339,559 decrease in net income for the three months ended July 31, 2017 compared to the three months ended July 31, 2016 are:

Changes in net income - Three months ended July 31, 2017 compared to three months ended July 31, 2016 Decrease in net operating income $ (34,251 ) Increase in fair value adjustment 380,768 Decrease in administrative expenses 54,005 Decrease in recovery of deferred taxes on investment properties (11,616 ) Increase in current taxes (43,581 ) Increase in finance income 1,336 Increase in loss on disposal (2,811 ) Increase in strategic expenses (4,291 ) Increase in net income $ 339,559

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the three months ended July 31, 2017 the Company recorded adjusted funds from operations of $375,747 ($0.21 per share) compared to $310,907 ($0.17 per share) in 2016.

Three months ended

July 31 2017 2016 Funds from operations $ 380,038 $ 369,855 Items not affecting cash: Straight line rent - 11,278 Expenses related to strategic review (4,291 ) Sustaining capital expenditures - (70,226 ) Adjusted funds from operations $ 375,747 $ 310,907 Adjusted funds from operations per share $ 0.21 $ 0.17

STRATEGIC REVIEW

As reported in a press release dated August 6, 2013 the Company retained PricewaterhouseCoopers Real Estate Inc. to explore the possible sale of the Company. This process has not reached any conclusion and is ongoing. The Company previously announced that PWC had completed the initial steps in the sale process and that the Company was engaged in advanced discussions with a single potential acquirer. Although those discussions were terminated in fiscal 2016, the Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate and as required.

As at July 31, 2017 total legal and engineering costs of $830,106 had been incurred in connection with the potential sale of the Company.

DIVIDEND

The Directors of the Company have declared the regular semi-annual dividend on Class B Special and Common Shares of 40 cents per share. This dividend of 40 cents will be paid to those shareholders of record as of September 22, 2017 and payable on October 03, 2017.

The dividends for Canadian tax purposes will be considered as an eligible dividend.

The Company's interim financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2017, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms "Net Operating Income", and "Funds From Operations" are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles. Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors

G.W.J. Pottow, President