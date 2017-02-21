The Big Drone Show 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) -

The Big Drone Show, formerly the International UAV Show, has announced details for its 2nd annual event, to be held September 27th & 28th, 2017 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto. Co-Produced by Cambridge House International and The Sky Guys, this is Canada's leading trade show and conference for the commercial drone market.

"With more new technology and innovation than ever before, 2017 is shaping up to be an exciting year for the drone industry," says Adam Sax, President & CEO of The Sky Guys. "We look forward to sharing the world of drones with everyone during an amazing 2 days of tech, content and networking at our 2nd annual show."

Big Drone Show is the epic celebration of the drone universe and the global professional community that brings it to life. This year, attendees will have the chance to experience:

Over 50 exhibitors showcasing the most innovative drone hardware, software and solutions from around the world.

Top speakers and panel discussions from industry experts across a wide-range of sectors.

A 2-day Hackathon, showcasing upcoming talent among a number of Canada's top post-secondary institutions.

A behind the scenes look at drone applications in energy, insurance, agriculture, mining, forestry, fisheries, construction, real estate and much more.

Community contests with great prizes.

With more activities and attractions to be announced!

"This sector is providing an unmatched opportunity in both cost savings and service potential for every major Canadian industry. We've built a conference for anyone considering the use of UAV technology in their business. If you've been curious about the drone space, now is the time to get educated." - Jay Martin, Cambridge House International.

Attendees can pre-register online today for $60 early bird tickets at www.BigDroneShow.com or pay $120 at the door.

Sponsorship, speaking and exhibitor opportunities are available. For more information on Big Drone Show 2017, please visit: www.BigDroneShow.com or contact info@cambridgehouse.com or 604-687-4151. Additional details will be posted as the event draws near.