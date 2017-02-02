The Buffkin Group, Baker and Associates Merge to Form Buffkin / Baker

Nashville, Tenn., Atlanta firms join to leverage future growth

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - February 02, 2017) - The Buffkin Group, based in Nashville, Tenn. and Baker and Associates, based in Atlanta -- two leading national retained search firms -- have merged to form Buffkin / Baker, further positioning the firms for future growth that will leverage greater client service worldwide.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and Buffkin / Baker will be headquartered in Nashville.

"We are excited about harnessing the synergies and vision of both of our firms that have established a proud tradition of excellent service and results for companies and organizations across the world," said Craig Buffkin, managing partner of Buffkin / Baker. "Our partnership positions both firms for incredible future growth, and gives us a much larger platform for client service."

Buffkin / Baker has offices in Nashville, Atlanta, Winston-Salem, N.C., Charleston, S.C, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., with affiliate offices in San Francisco and London. The firm has 11 partners nationwide. Buffkin / Baker specializes in health care, higher education, technology, digital media, digital marketing, financial services, nonprofit and private clubs.

"The Buffkin Group, like Baker and Associates, is always striving for excellence by providing innovative and creative solutions for our clients," said Martin Baker, managing partner of Buffkin / Baker. "Both of our firms are very highly regarded, well-established names in our respective practice areas. This merger adds a lot more horsepower to capitalize on the vast experience that our partners can collectively deliver to the marketplace."

The formation of Buffkin / Baker grew out of a like vision, passion and drive for clients across the country.

"Through the years it became abundantly clear that Martin and I could build a successful business together, dedicated to our shared values and vision to take both firms to exciting new levels, and have fun doing it," Buffkin said.

"Craig and I have known each other for many years and have worked well together both professionally and personally," Baker said. "Our common values of delivering a higher level of customer service will help differentiate us in the marketplace, and position us for a bright future."

Jerry Baker, who founded Baker and Associates in 2007, will serve as senior advisor and chairman of the firm's higher education practice.

About The Buffkin Group

The Buffkin Group is a retained search firm focusing in health care, technology, digital media, digital marketing, financial services and nonprofit. Each partner in the firm has been a leader in their respective fields and each has more than a decade of retained search experience. Combined, the firm's partners have more than 145 years of search experience and more than 150 years of industry experience. The Buffkin Group serves public, private, venture and private equity backed companies. Office locations include Nashville, Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., with affiliate offices in San Francisco and London. The company is a member of Panorama Search, a global federation of 14 executive search firms with 38 offices globally. The Buffkin Group's health care practice has been named the 20th largest health care search practice by Modern Healthcare -- and is the largest Nashville health care search firm.

About Baker and Associates

Baker and Associates is a retained search firm focusing on the higher education and private club marketplaces. The firm has offices in Atlanta, Winston-Salem, N.C. and Charleston, S.C. Members of the firm have over 60 years of search experience, and have conducted some 850 searches for a diverse corporate and non-profit clientele. It is a member of Panorama Search, a global federation of 14 executive search firms with 38 offices globally. The firm has recently conducted searches at the University of Missouri, Oklahoma State University, University of Louisville, University of Mary Washington, The Ohio State University, Duke University, Sage Valley Golf Club, Yeamans Hall Club, Forsyth Country Club, and Belfair Plantation.