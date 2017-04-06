The Canada Organic Trade Association celebrates 2016 organic leaders

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - The Canada Organic Trade Association (COTA) is pleased to announce the recipients of their 2016 Organic Leadership Awards:

2016 Organic Supplier of the Year -- Left Coast Naturals (accepted by Ian Walker)

Awarded for demonstrating commitment to organic by being the first distributor in North-America to have a formal Non-GMO Policy.

2016 Organic Retailer of the Year -- Community Natural Foods (accepted by Frank Sarro)

Awarded for adherence to carrying 98-99% fully certified organic produce and extensive staff education training programs.

2016 Organic Champion of the Year -- Justin Henry from Northern Divine Aquafarms Ltd. & Tim Rundle from Pacific Organic Seafood Association

Awarded for their contribution to and participation in the development of the Canadian Organic Aquaculture Standards 32.312.

2016 Organic Innovator of the Year -- Nature's Path (accepted by Arran and Ratana Stephens)

Awarded for their commitment to feeding young minds through the creation of the EcoKeepers program and the launch of the industry's first superfood sprouted grain cereal Qi'a Superflakes.

The award winners were announced last night during COTA's First Annual Organic Gala & Leadership Awards Dinner at the Edible Canada Bistro in Vancouver, BC. The event brought together nearly 100 members and industry leaders from across the organic sector to celebrate the accomplishments of organic in 2016.

COTA's Organic Leadership Awards recognize those who have done something exceptional to advance the organic industry or support organic education in Canada by demonstrating skill and innovation, and achieving identifiable and lasting changes to promote and protect organic agriculture and trade. Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to the organic sector who have exhibited personal commitment, leadership and vision above and beyond that required of them.

Congratulations again to this year's winners! If you know a company, farm or association who exemplifies the principles of organic, keep them in mind for next year's Organic Leadership Awards!

About the Canada Organic Trade Association

The Canada Organic Trade Association is the membership-based association for the organic sector in Canada: representing growers, processors, certifiers, provincial farmers' associations, importers, exporters, retailers and others throughout the organic value chain. COTA's mission is to promote and protect the growth of organic trade to benefit the environment, farmers, the public and the economy. COTA brings together the diversity of Canada's organic sector: from farmer and processor to retail, including food products, fiber and textiles, personal care, and emerging sectors such as organic aquaculture.

