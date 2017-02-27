The Carter by StreetLights Residential Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - The Carter, one of Houston's newest luxury living communities, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow, February 28, 2017, alongside the Greater Houston Partnership and the Montrose District. With residences on floors 1-18 available for immediate move in and penthouses coming soon, StreetLights Residential celebrates the grand opening of the 20-story tower located at 4 Chelsea Blvd.

The Carter is designed for those who desire a lifestyle of refined comfort in the center of Houston's Museum District. The community offers easy access to local restaurants, retail shops and several museums including The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Full of architectural details, refined finishes and five-star amenities, The Carter is only a short distance from Hermann Park, Midtown, Downtown, the Texas Medical Center and Rice University.

"Our design-driven philosophy led us to create a traditional and sophisticated environment for The Carter with a modern attitude, taking inspiration from the Montrose neighborhood and surrounding areas of the Museum District," said StreetLights CEO Doug Chesnut. "Our intent was to construct a building that interacts with the community and the street. We are pleased with the final product and believe that our residents will appreciate the amenities and lifestyle The Carter has to offer."

The Carter's 305 residences include a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, along with four townhomes and five penthouses. Residences range in size from 723 square feet for a one-bedroom to 3,329 square feet for the largest penthouse. Each spacious floor plan comes complete with 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops and backsplashes, custom cabinetry, hardwood flooring, gourmet prep islands and stainless steel appliances.

The community, which is managed by Lincoln Property Company, offers boutique hotel amenities including an exquisitely designed resident bar, fire place seating overlooking the pool courtyard, 24-hour concierge service and an expansive fitness center. The second level offers a conference center and pet washing room with blow dryers. The Carter also provides valet service, a pet park, private garages and private storage units. Additionally, residents can take advantage of the 19th level penthouse lounge which includes a billiards room, card table and an entertainment area.

The architecture was designed by GDA Architects and the landscape was designed by Lynda Tycher & Associates. Interior design was a collaboration of StreetLights Residential and 5G Studio and SLR Texas Construction served as the general contractor.

About StreetLights Residential

StreetLights Residential specializes in new urbanist apartment homes and mixed-use developments. Its business plan focuses on building around neighborhoods with the highest home prices (price per square foot). With in-house development, design and construction expertise, the StreetLights team focuses on building custom luxury communities which rival the experience, lifestyle and amenities of living in an urban boutique hotel. StreetLights has numerous urban infill projects throughout the country with more than 9,400 multifamily units completed, in progress or projected in 11 cities across six states. Since StreetLights' inception in 2011, the company has grown to more than 150 employees in its development and construction companies and has offices in Dallas, Austin, Houston; Atlanta; Orlando, Fla; Phoenix; and San Diego. For more information, visit www.streetlightsres.com.