The CBSA launches investigations into silicon metal from several countries

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced today that it is launching an investigation into whether or not certain silicon metal originating in or exported from the Federative Republic of Brazil (Brazil), the Republic of Kazakhstan (Kazakhstan), Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, the Kingdom of Norway (Norway), the Russian Federation and the Kingdom of Thailand (Thailand) is being sold at unfair prices in Canada. It will also investigate whether or not subsidies are being applied to certain silicon metal originating in or exported from Brazil, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Norway and Thailand.

The investigations are the result of a complaint filed by Québec Silicon Limited Partnership and QSIP Canada ULC (collectively, "Quebec Silicon"), from Bécancour, Québec. The complainant alleges that as a result of price undercutting from the subject countries, Quebec Silicon faces lost revenue and market share, resulting in reduced production and employment.

Currently, there are 52 special import measures in force, covering a wide variety of industrial and consumer products, from steel products to refined sugar. These measures have directly helped to protect the Canadian economy and jobs in Canada. Of note, there is currently a special import measure in place since October 2013 on silicon metal from China.

Silicon metal is used by primary and secondary aluminum producers as an alloying agent and by the chemical industry to produce a family of chemicals known as silicones.





The CBSA and the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT) both play a role in the investigations. The CITT will begin a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the imports are harming the Canadian producers and will issue a decision by April 21, 2017.





Concurrently, the CBSA will investigate whether the imports are being sold in Canada at unfair and/or subsidized prices, and will make preliminary decisions by May 23, 2017.





More details about these investigations will be available on the CBSA's website at www.cbsa.gc.ca/sima-lmsi within the next 15 days.

