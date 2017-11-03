The Central Florida Sports Commission Names Jason Siegel as Chief Executive Officer

Appointment follows successful term serving as interim president and CEO

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 3, 2017) - The Central Florida Sports Commission (CFSC) today announced that Jason Siegel, who served as interim president and CEO since July 2016, will officially serve as the CEO of the organization. Building upon 16 months of success, Siegel will continue the CFSC's mission to establish Central Florida as a premier sports destination and lead the organization to attract and manage sports-related events, conferences and activities that drive economic development across the region.

"Already well-established within the sports industry and the community, Jason exceeded our expectations during his time as interim CEO, managing hundreds of events," said Michael Forde, Chairman of the CFSC board and Chief Sales Officer for the Orlando Magic. "As we celebrate our quarter-centennial, there couldn't be a better choice to lead this organization toward another 25 years of excellence."

Since its inception, the Central Florida Sports Commission has hosted or co-hosted more than 1,200 events in Central Florida with a total economic impact exceeding $1.3 billion in spending within the community. As interim CEO, Siegel managed more than 100 events, driving $300 million in direct economic impact. The CFSC aims to continue to attract a spectacular line-up of athletic and fan experiences to the region.

Prior to his role as interim CEO, Siegel served as the managing partner for the Orlando Solar Bears, working as the team's president, CEO and alternate governor. He also held positions as the senior associate athletic director for Binghamton University and vice president of the NHL's New Jersey Devils. Siegel is active in the Orlando community, volunteering with the American Diabetes Association, Boy Scouts of America, Central Florida Commission on Homelessness and more.

"Stepping into this leadership role last year gave me an incredible opportunity to work alongside some of the most talented leaders of our community," said Siegel. "I'm looking forward to channeling my passion for the industry and love of this community into the CFSC's efforts to bring some of the biggest sporting events in the world to Orlando and Central Florida, all in an effort to increase the CFSC's positive impact on the region."

