The CMO Club Announces Nominees for The 2017 CMO Awards

Finalists and Winners to Be Honored at The CMO Club Roundtable and Awards Ceremony November 14th

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - The CMO Club is pleased to announce the 2017 nominees for the annual CMO Club Awards. Bestowed annually across 10 categories, the awards recognize top senior marketing executives and are the only awards of their kind given to CMOs by their peers. A total of four winners per category will be determined by October 11th, and all finalists, winners and the 2017 CMO Hall of Fame inductee will be honored at The CMO Awards Ceremony Dinner Nov. 14, 2017 in New York City.

Those eligible for award nomination must currently hold the title of CMO or be serving as a senior marketing executive for a major company, brand or organization. Eligibility does not require membership in The CMO Club.

Prior to The CMO Awards Dinner Nov. 14, all award finalists and winners will participate in an "All-Star" Thought Leadership Roundtable as well as participate in the development of a 2017 CMO Awards Winners Insights Report for CMO Club members.

CMO Club Founder and CEO, Pete Krainik, said, "This year's nominees represent the best and the brightest, and we are thrilled to have so many industry thought leaders in attendance. The fact that each year more than 100 CMOs attend the awards to honor their peers is a true testament to the pride and esteem the executives have for one another."

2017 CMO Awards Categories and Nominees

The CMO Leadership Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in building, leading and motivating a high performing marketing organization. The nominees are:

Matthew Mocorro, CMO, Market Traders Institute, Inc

Kieran Hannon, CMO, Belkin

Tim Wagner, SVP, CMO, Envoy Mortgage

Chris Diaz, Group Sales & Marketing Director, Bidco Africa

Sicily Dickenson, CMO, SVP, Marketing & Customer Experience, Mattress Firm

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business, Mastercard

Joanne Moretti, SVP, CMO, Jabil

John Collier, President NA, Revlon - Elizabeth Arden





The CMO Officers Award recognizes demonstrated ability to democratize the brand beyond the marketing department and/or to lead the growth agenda for the company across functional areas. The nominees are:

Paula Puleo Blomquist, CMO, Eyemart Express

Dave Minifie, Chief Experience Officer, & EVP, Corporate Strategy, Centene Corporation

Emily Callahan, CMO, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Tricia Szurgot, Chief Marketing & Retail Officer, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union

Thomas Moradpour, Global CMO Hennessy, LVMH

Berta De Pablos-Barbier, President Mars Wrigley Confectionery USA, Mars

Jan Huckfeldt, CMO, Motorola

Jim Farley, GVP, Marketing and Sales, Ford Motor Company





The CMO Rising Star Award recognizes a demonstrated range of capabilities in leading an organization, marketing innovation and leading a company's growth agenda, with fewer than 10 years of senior marketing experience. The nominees are:

Andrew Stief, VP, Marketing & Communications, PGIM Real Estate Finance

Kimberly Kupiecki, Director Strategic Marketing, The Dow Chemical Company

Noreen Allen, CMO, Bandwidth/Republic Wireless

Camila Casale, CMO, US & Canada, Softtek

Adam Cree, Head of Marketing, 3EN Cloud ltd

Judith Toland, CMO, Wells Fargo Capital Finance

Michelle Snyder, Executive Director, Brand Strategy & Planning, Comcast

Nicholas Lee, Head of Service Marketing, American Honda Motor Company, Inc





The CMO Growth Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in the development and implementation of new strategies, tools and programs resulting in significant company growth. The nominees are:

Julie Woods-Moss, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Tata Communications

Marcella Shinder, CMO, WorkMarket

Tara Ryan, CMO, Coupa Software

Nicole Portwood, VP, Brand Marketing, Tito's Handmade Vodka

Ethelbert Williams, CMO, InstaNatural

Melanie Marcus, CMO, Surescripts

Sonya Gafsi-Oblisk, Global VP, Marketing, Whole Foods Market

Kellyn Kenny, VP, Marketing, Uber





The CMO Social Responsibility Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in corporate social responsibility and/or marketing efforts for social and other charitable causes -- "doing well by doing good." The nominees are:

Trina Woldt, VP, CMO, Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company

Eric Asche, CMO, Truth Initiative

Linda Boff, CMO, GE

Phil Clement, Global CMO, Aon

Ellen Junger, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, Payless ShoeSource

Jennifer Dominiquini, Chief Marketing & Digital Sales Officer, BBVA Compass

Elaine Leavenworth, SVP, Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer, Abbott

Cynthia Archer, VP, Marketing & Development, Sunoco Inc.





The CMO Content Engagement Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in creating and curating relevant and valuable content to develop brand affinity, engage audiences, create community and positively impact customer experiences. The nominees are:

Ann Gould Rubin, VP, Branded Content & Global Creative, IBM

Peter Weingard, CMO, New York Public Radio

Neal Zamore, SVP, Global Digital Customer Experience, Avis Budget Group

Jonathan Mildenhall, CMO, Airbnb

Jean English, SVP, CMO, NetApp

Quan Nguyen, VP, Marketing, Lennox International

Ty Shay, CMO, Norton and Lifelock

Priscilla Sims Brown, Sr. Executive Director, CMO, AXA US





The CMO President's Circle Award recognizes a marketing executive's demonstrated dedication to the mission of the CMO Club by building relationships with peer members, collaborating and sharing with members and helping new CMOs to benefit from the peer-based community conversations. The nominees are:

Steve Handmaker, CMO, Assurance

Judy Hackett, CMO, Dun & Bradstreet Emerging Businesses

Jerome Nadel, CMO, Rambus

Carol Kruse, CMO, Cambia Health

Alan Hart, CMO, ATOMCK

Jenna Pelkey, Head of Digital, Integration Planning, Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Kevin Moffitt, Chief Digital Officer, Office Depot

Julie Cary, CMO, LaQuinta





The CMO Creativity and Story Telling Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in stand-out story telling and creativity that separates the brand from others in the category. The nominees are:

Marie Gulin-Merle, CMO, L'Oreal USA

Maureen Quirk, VP, Marketing, Sysco Corporation

Emmanuel Laroche, VP, Marketing & Consumer Insights, Symrise

Jon Bridges, CMO, Chick-Fil-A

Paul D'Arcy, SVP, Marketing, Indeed.com

Mike Linton, Enterprise CMO, Farmers Insurance

Kristen D'Arcy, Head of Performance Marketing & Media, American Eagle Outfitters

Marc Mathieu, CMO, Samsung Electronics America





The CMO Customer Experience Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in creating high-impact customer experiences. The nominees are:

Michelle Hoffman, VP, Head of Marketing, Copart

Susan Somersille Johnson, EVP, CMO, SunTrust Banks

Don Hoffman, SVP, Marketing, Cracker Barrel

Chris Hollander, SVP, Marketing, Panera Bread

Brian Owens, EVP, CMO & President Red Bull Media House, Red Bull

Manny Rodriguez, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, UCHealth

Kathy Collins, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, H&R Block

Ricardo Arias-Nath, CMO, PepsiCo Beverages Latin America





For more information on The CMO Awards program and past winners, please visit: www.thecmoawards.com

About The CMO Awards

Created by The CMO Club and its members to celebrate the marketing industry's brightest leaders and to provide a forum to share their successes with other CMOs, the CMO Awards is the first and only CMO Awards program driven and decided entirely by an elite group of CMOs. CMO Club members and/or CMO Club Chapter Presidents participate in and drive every stage of nominations, category winners, CMOs Choice Awards and CMO Hall of Fame.

Honoring accomplished senior marketers in 10 dynamic categories

CMO Award Winner's Roundtable (plus Winning CMOs Solutions Report for Members)

CMO Hall of Fame Induction: World's premier CMO honor bestowed annually on one CMO





About The CMO Club:

The CMO Club is the world's most engaged and inspired community of Senior Marketing Executives who help each other solve their biggest challenges, within a candid, trusted, and sharing environment. Collaboration fueled by inspiring events and within the members-only digital CMO Solutions Clubhouse raises the standard for what is required to be a successful Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 800 members and a no vendor selling policy, The CMO Club is the go-to center for today's Senior Marketer for peer-based personal and career success support.

For membership information, email membership@thecmoclub.com or call 323-388-8204. CMOs can request membership at www.thecmoclub.com