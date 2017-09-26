The CMO Club Announces Nominees for The 2017 CMO Awards

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - The CMO Club is pleased to announce the 2017 nominees for the annual CMO Club Awards. Bestowed annually across 10 categories, the awards recognize top senior marketing executives and are the only awards of their kind given to CMOs by their peers. A total of four winners per category will be determined by October 11th, and all finalists, winners and the 2017 CMO Hall of Fame inductee will be honored at The CMO Awards Ceremony Dinner Nov. 14, 2017 in New York City.
Those eligible for award nomination must currently hold the title of CMO or be serving as a senior marketing executive for a major company, brand or organization. Eligibility does not require membership in The CMO Club.
Prior to The CMO Awards Dinner Nov. 14, all award finalists and winners will participate in an "All-Star" Thought Leadership Roundtable as well as participate in the development of a 2017 CMO Awards Winners Insights Report for CMO Club members.
CMO Club Founder and CEO, Pete Krainik, said, "This year's nominees represent the best and the brightest, and we are thrilled to have so many industry thought leaders in attendance. The fact that each year more than 100 CMOs attend the awards to honor their peers is a true testament to the pride and esteem the executives have for one another."
2017 CMO Awards Categories and Nominees
The CMO Leadership Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in building, leading and motivating a high performing marketing organization. The nominees are:
- Matthew Mocorro, CMO, Market Traders Institute, Inc
- Kieran Hannon, CMO, Belkin
- Tim Wagner, SVP, CMO, Envoy Mortgage
- Chris Diaz, Group Sales & Marketing Director, Bidco Africa
- Sicily Dickenson, CMO, SVP, Marketing & Customer Experience, Mattress Firm
- Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business, Mastercard
- Joanne Moretti, SVP, CMO, Jabil
- John Collier, President NA, Revlon - Elizabeth Arden
The CMO Officers Award recognizes demonstrated ability to democratize the brand beyond the marketing department and/or to lead the growth agenda for the company across functional areas. The nominees are:
- Paula Puleo Blomquist, CMO, Eyemart Express
- Dave Minifie, Chief Experience Officer, & EVP, Corporate Strategy, Centene Corporation
- Emily Callahan, CMO, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- Tricia Szurgot, Chief Marketing & Retail Officer, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
- Thomas Moradpour, Global CMO Hennessy, LVMH
- Berta De Pablos-Barbier, President Mars Wrigley Confectionery USA, Mars
- Jan Huckfeldt, CMO, Motorola
- Jim Farley, GVP, Marketing and Sales, Ford Motor Company
The CMO Rising Star Award recognizes a demonstrated range of capabilities in leading an organization, marketing innovation and leading a company's growth agenda, with fewer than 10 years of senior marketing experience. The nominees are:
- Andrew Stief, VP, Marketing & Communications, PGIM Real Estate Finance
- Kimberly Kupiecki, Director Strategic Marketing, The Dow Chemical Company
- Noreen Allen, CMO, Bandwidth/Republic Wireless
- Camila Casale, CMO, US & Canada, Softtek
- Adam Cree, Head of Marketing, 3EN Cloud ltd
- Judith Toland, CMO, Wells Fargo Capital Finance
- Michelle Snyder, Executive Director, Brand Strategy & Planning, Comcast
- Nicholas Lee, Head of Service Marketing, American Honda Motor Company, Inc
The CMO Growth Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in the development and implementation of new strategies, tools and programs resulting in significant company growth. The nominees are:
- Julie Woods-Moss, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Tata Communications
- Marcella Shinder, CMO, WorkMarket
- Tara Ryan, CMO, Coupa Software
- Nicole Portwood, VP, Brand Marketing, Tito's Handmade Vodka
- Ethelbert Williams, CMO, InstaNatural
- Melanie Marcus, CMO, Surescripts
- Sonya Gafsi-Oblisk, Global VP, Marketing, Whole Foods Market
- Kellyn Kenny, VP, Marketing, Uber
The CMO Social Responsibility Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in corporate social responsibility and/or marketing efforts for social and other charitable causes -- "doing well by doing good." The nominees are:
- Trina Woldt, VP, CMO, Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company
- Eric Asche, CMO, Truth Initiative
- Linda Boff, CMO, GE
- Phil Clement, Global CMO, Aon
- Ellen Junger, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, Payless ShoeSource
- Jennifer Dominiquini, Chief Marketing & Digital Sales Officer, BBVA Compass
- Elaine Leavenworth, SVP, Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer, Abbott
- Cynthia Archer, VP, Marketing & Development, Sunoco Inc.
The CMO Content Engagement Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in creating and curating relevant and valuable content to develop brand affinity, engage audiences, create community and positively impact customer experiences. The nominees are:
- Ann Gould Rubin, VP, Branded Content & Global Creative, IBM
- Peter Weingard, CMO, New York Public Radio
- Neal Zamore, SVP, Global Digital Customer Experience, Avis Budget Group
- Jonathan Mildenhall, CMO, Airbnb
- Jean English, SVP, CMO, NetApp
- Quan Nguyen, VP, Marketing, Lennox International
- Ty Shay, CMO, Norton and Lifelock
- Priscilla Sims Brown, Sr. Executive Director, CMO, AXA US
The CMO President's Circle Award recognizes a marketing executive's demonstrated dedication to the mission of the CMO Club by building relationships with peer members, collaborating and sharing with members and helping new CMOs to benefit from the peer-based community conversations. The nominees are:
- Steve Handmaker, CMO, Assurance
- Judy Hackett, CMO, Dun & Bradstreet Emerging Businesses
- Jerome Nadel, CMO, Rambus
- Carol Kruse, CMO, Cambia Health
- Alan Hart, CMO, ATOMCK
- Jenna Pelkey, Head of Digital, Integration Planning, Baker Hughes, a GE Company
- Kevin Moffitt, Chief Digital Officer, Office Depot
- Julie Cary, CMO, LaQuinta
The CMO Creativity and Story Telling Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in stand-out story telling and creativity that separates the brand from others in the category. The nominees are:
- Marie Gulin-Merle, CMO, L'Oreal USA
- Maureen Quirk, VP, Marketing, Sysco Corporation
- Emmanuel Laroche, VP, Marketing & Consumer Insights, Symrise
- Jon Bridges, CMO, Chick-Fil-A
- Paul D'Arcy, SVP, Marketing, Indeed.com
- Mike Linton, Enterprise CMO, Farmers Insurance
- Kristen D'Arcy, Head of Performance Marketing & Media, American Eagle Outfitters
- Marc Mathieu, CMO, Samsung Electronics America
The CMO Customer Experience Award recognizes demonstrated leadership in creating high-impact customer experiences. The nominees are:
- Michelle Hoffman, VP, Head of Marketing, Copart
- Susan Somersille Johnson, EVP, CMO, SunTrust Banks
- Don Hoffman, SVP, Marketing, Cracker Barrel
- Chris Hollander, SVP, Marketing, Panera Bread
- Brian Owens, EVP, CMO & President Red Bull Media House, Red Bull
- Manny Rodriguez, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, UCHealth
- Kathy Collins, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, H&R Block
- Ricardo Arias-Nath, CMO, PepsiCo Beverages Latin America
For more information on The CMO Awards program and past winners, please visit: www.thecmoawards.com
About The CMO Awards
Created by The CMO Club and its members to celebrate the marketing industry's brightest leaders and to provide a forum to share their successes with other CMOs, the CMO Awards is the first and only CMO Awards program driven and decided entirely by an elite group of CMOs. CMO Club members and/or CMO Club Chapter Presidents participate in and drive every stage of nominations, category winners, CMOs Choice Awards and CMO Hall of Fame.
- Honoring accomplished senior marketers in 10 dynamic categories
- CMO Award Winner's Roundtable (plus Winning CMOs Solutions Report for Members)
- CMO Hall of Fame Induction: World's premier CMO honor bestowed annually on one CMO
About The CMO Club:
The CMO Club is the world's most engaged and inspired community of Senior Marketing Executives who help each other solve their biggest challenges, within a candid, trusted, and sharing environment. Collaboration fueled by inspiring events and within the members-only digital CMO Solutions Clubhouse raises the standard for what is required to be a successful Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 800 members and a no vendor selling policy, The CMO Club is the go-to center for today's Senior Marketer for peer-based personal and career success support.
For membership information, email membership@thecmoclub.com or call 323-388-8204. CMOs can request membership at www.thecmoclub.com