The CMO Club Announces Winners in 10 Distinguished Categories for 2017 CMO Awards

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - The CMO Club is proud to present the winners of the 2017 CMO Awards in the categories for Content Engagement, Creativity and Story Telling, Customer Experience, Growth, Leadership, Marketing Innovation, Officers, Rising Star, Social Responsibility, and President's Circle.

The CMO Club will host their 2017 CMO Awards roundtable and dinner in New York City, Tuesday, Nov. 14, at Current Chelsea Piers, to honor all 40 winners. In addition, the 2017 CMO Hall of Fame Inductee will be honored and enshrined.

Established to celebrate the marketing industry's brightest leaders and to provide a forum to share their successes with other CMOs, the 2017 CMO Awards is the only CMO Awards program driven, voted on, and decided entirely by an elite group of "peers only." An Awards panel made up of CMO Club Chapter Presidents and key CMO Club members determined the four winners per category.

The CMO Club is pleased to announced the following CMO Award category winners (in alphabetical order):

CMO Content Engagement Award Winners - Based on a marketing executive's demonstrated leadership in creating and curating relevant and valuable content to drive their brand, engage audiences, and positively impact customer behavior.

Jean English, SVP, CMO, NetApp

Quan Nguyen, VP, Marketing, Lennox International

Priscilla Sims Brown, Sr. Executive Director, CMO, AXA US

Peter Weingard, CMO, New York Public Radio





CMO Creativity and Story Telling Award Winners - Based on a marketing executive's demonstrated leadership in creativity, the art of being original and different, and the science behind breakthrough storytelling.

Jon Bridges, CMO, Chick-Fil-A

Kristen D'Arcy, Head of Performance Marketing & Media, American Eagle Outfitters

Emmanuel Laroche, VP, Marketing & Consumer Insights, Symrise

Maureen Quirk, VP, Marketing, Sysco Corporation





CMO Customer Experience Award Winners - Based on a marketing executive's demonstrated leadership in customer experience transformation, improving quality of customer interactions, and exceeding customer expectations.

Ricardo Arias-Nath, CMO, PepsiCo Beverages Latin America

Don Hoffman, SVP, Marketing, Cracker Barrel

Michelle Hoffman, VP, Head of Marketing, Copart

Manny Rodriguez, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, UCHealth





CMO Growth Award Winners - Based on a marketing executive's demonstrated success using technology that leverages data science to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of digital marketing.

Kellyn Kenny, VP, Marketing, Uber

Nicole Portwood, VP, Brand Marketing, Tito's Handmade Vodka

Marcella Shinder, CMO, WorkMarket

Ethelbert Williams, CMO, InstaNatural





CMO Leadership Award Winners - Based on a marketing executive's demonstrated leadership in building, leading, and motivating a high-performing organization.

John Collier, President NA, Revlon - Elizabeth Arden

Sicily Dickenson, CMO, SVP, Marketing & Customer Experience, Mattress Firm

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President, Healthcare Business, Mastercard

Tim Wagner, SVP, CMO, Envoy Mortgage





CMO Marketing Innovation Award Winners - Based on a marketing executive's demonstrated leadership in creating an innovative marketing environment that changes the game for ROI, customer engagement, and/or for the industry.

Dawn Anderson, VP, Client & Corporate Marketing, AMN Healthcare

Steven Fund, CMO, Intel Corporation

Anne-Marie LaBerge, SVP, Global Brands & Communications, BRP

Peter McGuinness, Chief Marketing, Commercial & Demand Officer, Chobani





CMO Officers Award Winners - Based on a marketing executive's demonstrated leadership in leading the brand beyond the marketing department and leading the growth agenda for the company.

Emily Callahan, CMO, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Berta De Pablos-Barbier, President Mars Wrigley Confectionery USA, Mars

Jan Huckfeldt, CMO, Motorola

Tricia Szurgot, Chief Marketing & Retail Officer, First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union





CMO Rising Star Award Winners - Based on a marketing executive's demonstrated capabilities in leading an organization, marketing innovation, and leading the growth agenda with less than 10 years of marketing executive experience.

Camila Casale, CMO, US & Canada, Softtek

Kimberly Kupiecki, Head of Strategic Marketing, The Dow Chemical Company

Michelle Snyder, Executive Director, Brand Strategy & Planning, Comcast

Andrew Stief, VP, Marketing & Communications, PGIM Real Estate Finance





CMO Social Responsibility Award Winners - Based on a marketing executive's demonstrated leadership in corporate social responsibility and/or cause marketing efforts for social and other charitable causes.

Cynthia Archer, VP, Marketing & Development, Sunoco Inc

Eric Asche, CMO, Truth Initiative

Jennifer Dominiquini, Chief Marketing & Digital Sales Officer, BBVA Compass

Elaine Leavenworth, SVP, Chief Marketing & External Affairs Officer, Abbott





CMO Club President's Circle Award Winners - Based on a marketing executive's demonstrated delivery in supporting the DNA of The CMO Club for building relationships with peers in the club, sharing and helping others, and referring other CMOs to join the world's best CMO conversations.

Judy Hackett, CMO, Dun & Bradstreet Emerging Businesses

Steve Handmaker, CMO, Assurance

Jerome Nadel, CMO, Rambus

Jenna Pelkey, Head of Digital, Integration Planning, Baker Hughes, a GE Company





"The CMO Club is thrilled with the quality of all CMOs nominated and then selected as category winners for this year's CMO Awards voted on by their peers," said CMO Club Founder and CEO, Pete Krainik. "We are not only excited about the awards event to honor their accomplishments and legacies, but also look forward to the 2017 CMO Award Winner's Roundtable prior to the dinner that will enable us to share their expertise and insights with other CMOs in The Club and the industry."

CMOs to Be Honored at The CMO Awards Event Nov. 14

